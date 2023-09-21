Last February, Lisa MacFarland, a single mother of two boys diagnosed with autism and ADHD, moved from Petaluma to Cloverdale so she could afford to buy a house for her family.

She set up meeting with the Petaluma City Schools District and Cloverdale Unified to make sure her 6-year-old son would be able to smoothly transition between special education programs. She did not want to name her sons publicly for fear of retaliation.

But upon arrival, she was told they did not have a special education program or staff that would fit her son's needs. This left him out of school for at least two months before the district placed him in a general education class with a one-on-one aide.

After that, “it was a revolving door of aides,” MacFarland said. “It was like, one after the other, after the other, after the other. For a couple of them there was no transition at all ― we come back after Christmas break and it’s like ‘sorry we quit.’”

She said he had seven aides that year, most of whom were young and inexperienced, or retired teachers who returned to substitute. Sometimes an administrator would step in at the last minute when an aide called out sick.

MacFarland said she doesn’t believe the teacher for her 4-year-old son feels supported with the proper training to handle his behavioral outbursts, which lead to frequent removal from class.

Adding to the issues, MacFarland noticed that her kids’ Individualized Education Program (IEP) goals are going unfulfilled. For example, her older son has trouble eating, so he would come home with a full lunch box most days, because the substitute aide was taking lunch when he took lunch.

Her younger son, who struggles with elopement, a behavior common for individuals with intellectual disabilities in which they wander away from their caregiver without warning, has escaped past the school gates twice this year already. People often refer to this behavior as being “a runner,” and it can lead to dangerous incidents.

“I feel unsupported and worried about my children, especially my younger son being a runner,” MacFarland said. “I’m wondering if I'm making the right choice of my children being in this district, not that I have heard that it’s much better anywhere else in the county due to the shortage.”

(The Press Democrat reached out to Cloverdale Unified officials for comment but received no response to phone calls and emails.)

A Press Democrat analysis of EdJoin listings for teachers, aides, specialists and substitutes in the special education field shows a countywide struggle to recruit and retain special education positions.

Countywide, there were listings for approximately 31 teaching positions, 63 instructional assistants, five specialists and 10 speech pathologists. Last year there were 9,444 students with disabilities enrolled in Sonoma County schools, according to data from the California Department of Education. By law, all public school districts must offer special education services.

Within the Santa Rosa City Schools district, the county’s largest, there are 14 special education teacher or long term substitute positions yet to be filled, and more than 28 open positions for special education instructional assistants.

The vacancies add to educators’ and administrators’ feelings of being spread too thin as they look for ways to support special education students with what resources and personnel they still have.

“It’s a crisis,” said Susan Langer, a program specialist for Sonoma County’s Special Education Local Plan Area, which supports special education programs in the county’s 40 school districts.

“Most special education directors, their number one job is just recruiting people to work,” she said.

“It’s a no-win situation,” Langer said. “The districts are really trying everything they can do, but they’re just not funded enough to raise salaries to attract the people they want to attract.”

Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 1990, the federal government committed to pay 40% of the average per pupil expenditure for special education. However, the current funding falls shorter than originally promised at less than 13%.

A bill, SB3213, introduced to Congress in July by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., would require regular, mandatory increases in federal IDEA spending to eventually meet the government’s initial promise.

Another bill, SB765, would temporarily increase the amount retired teachers can earn so they’re enticed to return to the classroom, stepping into positions districts are unable to fill.