Here’s how much rain fell in Sonoma and Napa counties on Sunday

The wettest parts of Sonoma County got more than 5 inches of rain.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 5, 2024, 1:21PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

On Sunday, heavier, rolling storms brought up to 5.7 inches of rain to northwest Sonoma County. Interior portions saw from about 3/4 of an inch of rain to 3 1/2 inches.

• Santa Rosa received about 1 1/2 inches.

• Yountville got 2.24 inches.

• Calistoga saw about 3.4 inches.

• Healdsburg saw about 1.6 inches of rain.

While the storm system continues to dissipate, a risk of falling trees could continue due to the sopping soils, according to the National Weather Service.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor