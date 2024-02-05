Here’s how much rain fell in Sonoma and Napa counties on Sunday
On Sunday, heavier, rolling storms brought up to 5.7 inches of rain to northwest Sonoma County. Interior portions saw from about 3/4 of an inch of rain to 3 1/2 inches.
• Santa Rosa received about 1 1/2 inches.
• Yountville got 2.24 inches.
• Calistoga saw about 3.4 inches.
• Healdsburg saw about 1.6 inches of rain.
While the storm system continues to dissipate, a risk of falling trees could continue due to the sopping soils, according to the National Weather Service.
