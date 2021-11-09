Here’s how much rain fell overnight in Sonoma County from the atmospheric river

An atmospheric river that arrived Monday evening soaked Sonoma County overnight, toppling trees and power lines and causing some flooding.

The western part of the county got the bulk of the rain, according to the National Weather Service.

By 8 a.m., the storm had dumped 3.5 inches on Camp Meeker, which had the highest 24-hour rainfall total in the county.

A few miles east of there, a rain gauge on Mount Pisgah recorded 2.4 inches. Another at Ragle Ranch Regional Park in Sebastopol recorded 1.8 inches.

Windsor also got 1.8 inches, Santa Rosa got about 1.5, Cloverdale got 0.9 and Petaluma saw 0.5.

The big winner - Mt. Tamalpais with 3.32" of rain during the past 12 hrs. Overall, the weather system underperformed due to a dry layer in the atmosphere last evening during the storm system's onset. Additional rainfall likely through the morning as rain showers persist. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Y5sKbST8oM — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2021

"For Sonoma County, the rain should be mostly done,“ meteorologist Sarah McCorkle said Tuesday morning. ”But there could still be some lingering showers that maybe could result in a couple more hundredths of an inch.“

The storm set off a cascade of traffic problems across the county as toppled trees and downed power lines blocked roads, according to 911 dispatchers with Redcom.

Crews early Tuesday were clearing fallen trees in Monte Rio and repairing power lines in Glen Ellen, dispatchers said.

The California Highway Patrol reported flooding on Mark West Station Road at the intersections with Trenton-Healdsburg and Starr roads, east of Windsor.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co reported two power outages affecting a combined 479 homes and businesses in Sonoma County on Tuesday morning.

The larger outage, near Rohnert Park, had cut power for 436 PG&E customers. The smaller one took out power for 43 customers in Sebastopol.

Track outages at pge.com/outages.

Track the storm using the real-time radar map below: