Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County with Thursday, Friday storm

A winter storm is expected to roll through the North Bay on Thursday and stretching into Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect in Sonoma County.

What’s happening now:

• Conditions Thursday morning are calm. Temperatures are slowly rising as the sun attempts to peek through the partially cloudy skies.

• The high temperature, at 3 p.m. Thursday, will be 47 degrees in Santa Rosa.

• Heavier snowfall is being reported in Mendocino County, specifically in the Hopland and Ukiah areas, and icy rain is falling on Sonoma Mountain west of Boyes Hot Springs.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IYjLLQGtW70">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ii_j5ebt-UE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

• Rain showers will continue across most of the area until 4 p.m. Thursday, then become occasional and clouds will increase.

What’s coming later:

• There’s a slight chance for thunder in Santa Rosa after 7 p.m. Thursday.

• A freeze warning has been issued for midnight Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday. Temperatures will reach below 32 degrees across Sonoma County.

• Snow is likely to start falling at 11 p.m. Thursday in Cloverdale, moving into Healdsburg by 5 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. around Guerneville. There’s a chance for early morning snow in Santa Rosa.

• The coastal and interior mountains north of Cloverdale and northeast of Santa Rosa, in a band stretching far north into Mendocino County, have the highest possibilities for heavier snow beginning late Thursday and into early Friday.

What already happened:

• Following gusty winds that felled trees and downed power lines Tuesday, scattered rain showers and light snow were reported Wednesday across the county.

• Patches of small hail and graupel — or soft hail — were reported after 1 p.m. Wednesday, beginning in Santa Rosa and moving into Rohnert Park.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rlcBypfdqVY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ySxQNhq_THQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

• Light snowfall was observed Wednesday afternoon along the county’s coastal mountains and reaching down to faintly dust the valley floor.

• A freeze warning was issued Wednesday for much of Sonoma County until Thursday morning as temperatures dipped below freezing.