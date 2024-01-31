We want to see your weather photos and video! Email them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com . Please include when and where you shot them.

There’s been plenty of discussion among weather experts whether or not the anticipated atmospheric river will bring hazards to the North Bay.

Up to 6 inches of rain and 50 mph wind gusts are expected throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. But weather forecast models have predicted varying strengths for the storm.

Here’s what to know:

Russian River rising

In Hopland: Officials forecast that the Russian River will exceed its 15-foot flood stage by about 8 p.m. Wednesday. By midnight, the river will crest at about 17 1/2 feet, potentially triggering significant flooding of Highway 175 near Russian River bridge and minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah.

In Guerneville: The river is expected to peak just under 27 feet early Thursday night. The flood stage is 32 feet, so no impacts are expected.

The river is expected to peak just under 27 feet early Thursday night. The flood stage is 32 feet, so no impacts are expected. In Healdsburg: The river will peak around 16 feet Thursday morning, below its 23-foot flood stage.

An hour-by-hour outlook

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Areas around Santa Rosa will see continuous rain at a pace of 1/4 of an inch per hour, said Sarah McCorkle, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

4-6 p.m.: A cold front comes in and increases wind speeds and triggers a downpour.

Rain could fall at rates approaching 3/4 of an inch an hour, and winds along the coast could reach 40 mph. Up to 60 mph gusts in lower elevations could be expected, along with up to 70 mph gusts in locations between 900 and 2,500 feet.

Away from the coast, winds could approach 35 to 39 mph and gusts could get up to 45 to 57 mph at lower elevations.

Wind Warnings and Watches currently in effect. Here's a snapshot of current gusts over the last three hours. Just a tad windy out there. Gusts up to 70 MPH! #cawx pic.twitter.com/e52PxmKzNJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2024

7 p.m.: The storm will continue south, and rains will eventually fade.

12:01 a.m. Thursday: Scattered showers will begin, with up to a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Thunderstorm chances will continue until Thursday afternoon, and scattered rain will continue through Saturday night.

Power failures

As of 10:50 a.m., power failures include:

Just under 1060 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers around Sea Ranch and just south of Stewarts Point lost power about 7:09 a.m. As of 10:50 a.m., 952 customers are still without power due to an “emergency issue,” a preliminary investigation found. Power will be restored about 5 p.m.

About 7:13 a.m., 236 customers around Bloomfield Road near Valley Ford Road, just north of the Marin County border, lost power. An equipment issue possibly caused the failure, according to a preliminary investigation. As of 10:50 a.m., there is no estimated time the power will return.

Sixty-seven customers in Kenwood lost power just before 7 a.m. likely because of an “emergency issue,” according to the PG&E outage center. Crews are expected to restore power about 2 p.m.

As of 10:50 a.m., power has been restored to:

About 480 Sebastopol customers experienced a power failure about 7:09 a.m. Power was restored to the area before 8:40 a.m.

Just under 90 customers experienced a power failure at 7:23 a.m. just southeast of Santa Rosa. The customers got power back before 8:40 a.m.

Just over 110 customers around Sea Ranch, who lost power about 7:09 a.m.

School closures

• The Kashia School District east of Stewarts Point in northern Sonoma County will not have classes Wednesday, due to expected “storm-related impacts such as downed trees or power lines or flooding,” according to a news release from the Sonoma County Office of Education.

• SunRidge School in the Twin Hills district in Sebastopol is experiencing a power failure and is closed.

• The Horicon School District, comprised of one Annapolis school, sent its students home early becasue trees were falling and school officials wanted to make sure the kindergarten to eighth graders got home safely, SCOE Director of communications Eric Wittmershaus said in an email.

Weather watches and warnings in effect

A flood watch covering the entire North Bay will is in effect until 4 a.m. Friday.

A wind advisory was issued for the interior North Bay until 4 a.m. Thursday.

A high wind warning affecting the coast and northwestern portions of Sonoma County will be in place until 4 a.m. Thursday

The storm also triggered a hazardous beach and marine conditions statement for Wednesday through Thursday.

⚠Hazardous Marine and Beach Conditions through Thur. - A powerful storm will produce storm force winds over the open waters and gale force winds in the bays. Large breaking waves will also impact the coast. #cawx #casurf pic.twitter.com/pnGHoGZhbR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2024

If you need sand bags

According to Sonoma County’s emergency readiness page, sand bag stations are available at the following locations. Service, shovels and allotted bags vary:

Forestville: Forestville Fire Station, 6554 Mirabel Road

Guerneville: Sonoma Landworks, 15950 River Road

Healdsburg: Healdsburg Community Center, 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Fire Station, 9870 Main St.

Petaluma: City Corp Yard, 840 Hopper St.; Prince Park, 2301 E. Washington Ave.; Leghorn Park, 690 Sonoma Mountain Parkway

Santa Rosa: 55 Stony Point Road

Sebastopol: 425 Morris St.

Sonoma: Depot Park, 270 First St. W.

Windsor: Public Works Corporation Yard, 8400 Windsor Road

All three Friedman’s Home Improvement locations in Sonoma County are offering 20 free sandbags and sand per household while supplies last. Any additional sandbags can be purchased separately.

Customers can find and fill the bags at the yard entrance for each of the three locations in Sonoma County.

4055 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

1360 Broadway, Sonoma

429 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

Where to keep warm

A warming center is open 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday at Catholic Charities’ Caritas Center homeless services center, 301 Sixth St. Suite 108 in Santa Rosa. It’ll have a capacity of 90 people.

Stay updated

Sonoma County residents can sign up for alerts to their phones by visiting the county’s webpage on emergency readiness, response and recovery.

Check back to this page throughout the day for the latest updates.