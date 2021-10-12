Here's when the next round of California stimulus checks will be released

The next round of California stimulus checks will hit bank accounts on an auspicious day, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

The Tax Board will release the fourth batch of Golden State Stimulus payments — as direct deposits and paper checks — by Oct. 31.

The Tax Board could not yet detail how many payments would be sent out during this release. Previous batches have ranged in size from about 650,000 to 2 million.

Each release has been spaced about two weeks apart. The third batch arrived in bank accounts — and as paper checks — on Oct. 5, meaning this time around, the delay between batches will be the longest yet at more than three weeks.

The Tax Board said it could not release the payments all at once due to a series of constraints, including "the state's ability to validate eligibility, protect against fraud and issue GSS II payments simultaneously with other mandatory disbursements," it said.

The state also has "various processing constraints, including printing and mailing," the Tax Board added.

After the Oct. 5 release, more than half of the payments had gone out.

It is estimated that more than 9 million Californians qualify for the stimulus payments. The Tax Board will continue processing returns through the filing deadline of Oct. 15.

Wondering how much you'll receive? The Franchise Tax Board has a handy tool on its website that helps you determine the amount.

Generally, if you qualified for the first Golden State Stimulus payment and claimed a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $500. If you did not qualify for that stimulus payment and did not claim a credit of one or more dependents, you'll receive $600. If you did not qualify for that stimulus and claimed one or more dependents, you could receive $1,100. Lastly, if you qualified for the stimulus and did not claim a credit for one or more dependents, you do not qualify for the second stimulus payment.

The funds were drawn from federal recovery funds and California's budget surplus. Newsom said about two-thirds of residents will be eligible for the $600 payments. Those with children will receive an additional $500.