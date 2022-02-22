Here’s why teachers are picketing weekly at Cotati-Rohnert Park schools

Teaching band at Technology Middle School isn’t Ben Mesches’ only job. He also tends bar in Petaluma part-time and teaches private music lessons on the side.

His jobs, and the income his fiancée, Alex, makes as a case manager with Sonoma County’s homeless outreach team, enable the couple afford a 600-square-foot apartment in Santa Rosa. They’re also planning for their wedding.

But when they consider the possibility of Ben quitting his bartending job, or moving into a bigger place, the financial picture gets murky, Mesches said.

“We can’t afford to move out,” the 29-year-old teacher said. “It feels unfair. We work really hard.”

Mesches said he’s heard stories like his from all across the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District for years. Those stories are the driving force, teachers say, behind their push for a three-year contract with a double-digit percentage raise.

Teachers in the district would need about a 30% raise to match the statewide average teacher salary. The district has offered what it calls a nearly 10% raise spread out over three years.

The fight led to impasse with district negotiators early in the school year, and union members overwhelmingly voted in November to strike if negotiations fail. Discussions have continued unsuccessfully, and tensions have been rising.

By the final days of February, the two negotiating teams expect to have better sense of where they stand; a state-appointed “neutral” will produce his fact-finding report to both parties this week, to be made public a few days later.

Denise Tranfaglia, president of the Rohnert Park Cotati Educators Association, expressed confidence that the fact-finder’s report will put the district in the position of needing to up its offer.

“If it was a favorable report, which we think is going to happen, then the president of the Board of Education should authorize (Superintendent Mayra Perez) to come up with a better offer,” Tranfaglia, a 24-year veteran of the district, said.

Perez offered a more conservative take.

“I hear that they’re very confident and that’s great, but I also worry about the fiscal solvency of the district,” she said. “I want to make sure we don’t have a negative or qualified budget.”

Both parties say they want to avoid a strike.

“It’s our hope and our intention and our goal to work this out at the table,” Perez said. “Our community, our students, our parents and our staff do not need a strike.”

Tranfaglia agreed.

“Nobody wants to strike — are you kidding, after these last couple years?” she said. “But educators know what they’re worth. They want to be valued, and what’s the harm in asking to be valued?”

A long road to middle ground

For the past several years, the district’s approximately 320 union teachers have had their salaries and benefits determined and renegotiated annually, often with retroactive. single-digit raises. But last year, the union decided to go for more.

The negotiating team opened in April 2021 with a request for a three-year agreement instead, with bigger increases than the retroactive 1% to 3% agreed to in the last settlement.

In total, they requested a 19% total increase through the duration of the contract: 7% in 2021-2022, 6% in ’22-’23 and another 6% in ‘23-’24.

Tranfaglia said teachers felt the time had come to ask for a longer agreement and bigger raises in order to move the district’s salary offering closer to the state average. They had also hoped to settle the agreement before the district passed its budget for the 2021 fiscal year, which did not happen.

In 2019-20, the average teacher salary in a California unified school district was $83,901, according to the California Department of Education. In Cotati-Rohnert Park that same year, the average was $63,878.

Teachers said their lagging pay rates are especially difficult in Sonoma County, where cost of living is higher than the state average. That kind of financial pressure can make it hard for teachers to continue to live and work in the district, union members say.

“We want to make sure we can attract and retain educators to stay in our district so they don’t leave and go to surrounding districts or leave the state,” Tranfaglia said.

In August, the district, which is in solid financial shape with an 8% reserve fund, responded with an opening offer of a single-year, 1.5% wage increase. After the union rejected that offer, the district in September came forward with a last, best and final offer of 2% for the year, with the $2,000 bonus.

The union also rejected that offer, and the two parties were at impasse, which began the mediation process. On Nov. 17, the union announced that more than 90% of the membership had voted to authorize a strike if an agreement could not be reached.