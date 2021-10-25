Subscribe

High surf warning issued for Bay Area, Sonoma Coast

KAYLEE TORNAY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 25, 2021, 9:19AM
Updated 3 hours ago

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for the entire San Francisco Bay Area coast, including Sonoma, through Tuesday morning.

The weekend storm, which brought as much as 14 inches of rain to parts of Sonoma County, has prompted a long period swell, meteorologists said, which will continue to cause large breaking waves of 20 to 30 feet through Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Weather service experts warn of an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and advise beach visitors to never turn their back on the ocean.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette