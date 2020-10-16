High temperatures prompt Bay Area heat advisory, statewide Flex Alert

Local high temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity levels are expected to drop to 8-18% and remain at critically low levels into the nighttime.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached the mid-90s in Sonoma County. In the city of Napa, temperatures tied a record high of 97 degrees, according to the weather service.

Due to the warming trend, the weather service announced a heat advisory starting 11 a.m. Thursday and running through 9 p.m. Friday. Officials warn of an increased risk of heat related illnesses and recommend limiting outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

In addition, California power grid managers issued a statewide flex alert asking residents to reduce electricity consumption from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday to prevent power shortages as air conditioning use spikes. The California Independent System Operator recommends tuning off unnecessary lights, delaying using major appliances and setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.