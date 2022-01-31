High wind watch begins Monday night for Bay Area

As powerful winds are expected to pick up in the Bay Area, officials issued a warning and advisory in preparation for gusts that could topple trees, trigger power outages and create dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service’s high wind watch begins Monday night and lasts through Thursday morning, covering all of the Bay Area and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A high wind watch has been issued across the majority of the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Cruz mountains (excluding the Santa Clara valley) for gusty northerly winds. These gusty winds arrive between tonight and Thursday morning and fcst strongest in the N Bay mtns. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tCL7EpuxsD — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2022

Monday afternoon, the weather service upgraded the watch to an advisory for the North Bay Mountains and the East Bay Hills, as gusts are expected to be stronger, especially in the higher elevations. The advisory begins 3 a.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for those areas, the advisory for the Santa Cruz Mountains begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. and lasts through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The High Wind Watch has been upgraded to a Wind Advisory for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills/Diablo Range and Santa Cruz Mountains Tues AM - Thurs AM. Wind gusts of 45-60 mph will be possible in these areas, potentially stronger in highest peaks/ridges. #BayAreaWX #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RfSCJOMZ6B — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2022

The North Bay Mountains are expected to see the strongest winds in the region, with gusts in excess of 70 mph possible, weather service meteorologists said.

Wind speeds are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

For most of the Bay Area’s hills, meteorologists are predicting north winds with sustained speeds between 30 and 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph.

In the valleys and along the coast, winds are expected to blow between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, the weather service said.

The forecast for this week closely mirrors the conditions that the Bay Area saw on Jan. 21 and 22, when strong offshore winds battered the region, weather service officials said Monday.

Amid the blustery conditions, two small wildfires sparked in the Mayacamas Mountains early Jan. 22 and were snuffed out by firefighters before daybreak.

The first, near the summit of Geyser Peak, burned about 1.5 acres, according to Cal Fire. The second, along Chalk Hill Road near Highway 128 east of Windsor, burned about a quarter acre.

Those blazes came hours after a burn pile became an out of control fire in Monterey County, forcing hundreds of people to evacuate their homes in Big Sur and triggering the closure of a section of Highway 1.

That blaze, dubbed the Colorado fire, burned across 687 acres and was 98% contained on Monday, according to Cal Fire.

With vegetation already dried out from the offshore winds some 10 days ago and humidity expected to drop as northerly winds return “fire weather concerns may come into play” this week, weather service meteorologists said Monday.

But in conversations with local fire officials, weather service meteorologists have not said they are expecting to issue a red flag warning for severe fire weather this week, said Cyndi Foreman, prevention division chief for the Sonoma County Fire District.

The district is not planning to bring on additional staff this week, which it customarily does during red flag warnings, Foreman said.

“We’re watching it closely,” she said, noting that the windy conditions are anticipated over “a good long window” of more than two days.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. staff is monitoring the conditions and will send crews to repair any damaged power lines, but the utility is not planning to preemptively shut off power in the Bay Area to reduce wildfire risk, according to company spokeswoman Deanna Contreras.

Sonoma County fire officials, including Foreman, are urging locals not to burn piles during the wind watch.

The Northern Sonoma County Fire District recommended in a social media post that residents check on recent burn piles to make sure that they are entirely extinguished before the winds pick up.

Weather service officials suggested securing loose objects and urged drivers to be cautious during the windy conditions. Driving tall vehicles or pulling trailers could be dangerous and downed trees or limbs could create road hazards, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.