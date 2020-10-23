High wind watch issued for North Bay, Bay Area due to likely strongest winds of the year

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch starting Sunday afternoon for most of the Bay Area, warning of overnight gusts in the North Bay hills that could reach more than 70 mph in what is expected to be the strongest wind event so far this year.

The warning, issued early Friday, runs through Monday morning. It includes the North Bay, East Bay, San Francisco Peninsula and coast, San Francisco Bay shoreline, Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz area mountains.

Northeast offshore winds are currently forecast to reach up to 35 mph on hills and in valleys. The gusts are expected to be highest in the North Bay and East Bay hills, cresting at 70 mph or more.

“Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service Bay Area posted to Twitter. “Widespread power outages possible.”

A fire weather watch, due to high winds and low overnight humidity levels, remains in effect late Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. “Any new fires that start will spread rapidly,” the NWS said.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has already warned it may preemptively cut power to customers in the region Sunday morning to avoid energized lines possibly sparking a wildland fire. The investor-owned utility said it would begin sending out shut-off notifications to those people potentially affected starting Friday.

PG&E initially planned to cut power early Thursday to about 3,400 customers in Sonoma and Napa counties as part of a larger swathe of Northern California due to heightened fire weather conditions. Calmer than expected winds led the utility to shut electricity off to a much smaller area, with the more than 130 homes and businesses in Sonoma County, all on unincorporated land east of Healdsburg down to the Sonoma-Napa county line near Calistoga, going unaffected.

The utility is working Friday to restore power to the impacted customers, and prepping for the next planned shut-off Sunday.

“We know that being without power represents a hardship, especially for customers who might have to lose power a second time within a week,” Mark Quinlan, a PG&E senior director and incident commander of the shut-off events, said in a news release. “We are making every effort to restore power by Friday at latest so that our customers can run their appliances, recharge their devices and do what’s needed before the power potentially goes off again on Sunday morning.”

The Mendocino National Forest has expanded its fire ban through Oct. 30 due to the fire weather conditions. Trees and vegetation are extremely dry and firefighting resources remain scarce, leading to the extension.

This is a developing story. Check back for more later.

