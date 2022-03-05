High winds cause downed power lines in Petaluma

High wind speeds caused downed power lines and resulted in multiple traffic delays Friday afternoon in Petaluma, according to a police alert.

The first of two incidents happened about 3:30 p.m. Friday when a fallen tree knocked down a power line on Mountain View Avenue at Petaluma Blvd South, said the Petaluma Police Department in a statement. Northbound and southbound traffic is blocked on Petaluma Boulevard, and power is out.

Police advised drivers heading south on Petaluma Boulevard to take I Street to 6th Street, south on 6th to Mountain View, then take MIssion Drive to McNear Avenue. Drivers heading north were advised take McNear Avenue to Mission, onto Mountain View and left onto 6th Street.

The second incident happened about 15 minutes after the first was reported, when power lines fell across Caulfield Lane. Traffic was blocked from St. Francis Drive to South McDowell Boulevard as of 3:50 p.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.