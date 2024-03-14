Wind gusts up to 60 mph could disrupt trees and trigger power failures through Friday morning in the North Bay, but there is a light at the end of the wind tunnel.

Gusts may reach 50 to 60 mph by early Friday at elevations above 2,000 feet in Sonoma and Napa counties, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Monterey office. A wind advisory remains in effect for North Bay interior mountains until 11 a.m. Friday.

Look out for strong winds today, especially in the mountains and hills where gusts could exceed 45 mph. Watch out for falling branches and secure loose items that may blow about. Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/GVivBwak4a — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 14, 2024

It’ll be breezy at lower elevations, too, with gusts expected up to 45 mph Thursday. A wind advisory for North Bay’s interior valleys expires at 5 p.m.

Sustained easterly winds up to 30 mph could push over a few trees or branches and potentially knock out power to some residents.

As of Thursday morning, some areas around the Santa Cruz Mountains and in the East Bay experienced power failures due to weather conditions, Behringer said.

As winds die down, though, temperatures will begin to climb. Highs will reach the low- to mid-70s by Friday and continue through Wednesday.

“Get through this wind and then everybody's going to be enjoying really nice weather for the next week,” Behringer said.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.