Weather: North Bay storm topples trees, knocks out power, inundates roadways

Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers are without power Sunday morning as the second of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers rolls through the North Bay region.

Merging weather patterns have led to a significant storm system that has brought a deluge of rain and hurricane force winds to Sonoma and the surrounding counties.

Higher elevations along the coast and in the Mayacamas Mountains are expected to see gusts up to 60 mph, with Mount St. Helena experiencing winds up to 80 mph, said Roger Gass, a National Weather Service Meteorologist based in Monterey.

Rainfall between Saturday night and Monday afternoon is expected to exceed 3½ inches in some valley locations, and up to 5 inches along the coastal ranges, he said.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Sunday morning that is in effect until 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Flooding is anticipated in a number of areas as a result of heavy downpours caused by the thunderstorms. Those areas include: Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Cotati, Boyes Hot Springs.

However, as of Sunday morning, wind gusts whipped up during the current storm are proving to be more troublesome than the rain, said Dalton Behringer, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Wind gusts in the upper 50s to lower 60s were recorded in higher elevation in the North Bay and valley locations have had gusts reach up to 40 mph.

The gusts have caused multiple trees to fall, including a large oak tree that crashed into a Boyes Hot Springs home and another oak that almost struck a home on Ursuline Road in the Mark West area.

A portion of Highway 101 was closed for hours while emergency personnel worked to rescue a motorist whose vehicle was struck by a downed redwood.

All northbound lanes of the freeway are now reopened and the motorist was rushed to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

“Really, the rainfall hasn’t been an issue,” Behringer said. “It’s mainly just been the wind.”

Behringer said North Bay residents need to remain alert around trees and powerlines.

“If the rain stops, you're not out of the woods,” he said. “We're still dealing with the wind.”

The winds and some trees have affected some power lines. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, a slew of power failures are being reported across the region.

As for those without power, the PG&E’s outage center map is listing the times the various outages occurred, the amount of customers that are affected and, if available, an estimated time of restoration:

Sonoma County

At 11:18 p.m. Saturday, 236 customers around Salt Point State Park and Fort Ross State Historic Park lost power after a failure. The initial estimated time of restoration was 7:14 a.m. Sunday, but they still do not have power.

At 12:05 a.m., 1,152 customers in Bodega Bay and around Bodega Harbor experienced a power failure. The estimated time of restoration is 4 p.m.

At 4:26 a.m., 168 customers around Valley Ford, including some in Marin County, lost power. Crews have not yet determined a possible time of restoration.

At 6:30 a.m., 952 Sea Ranch customers experienced a power failure. The estimated time of restoration is 5 p.m.

At 6:53 a.m., 223 customers just east of Guerneville lost power. The time of restoration is to be determined.

At 7:16 a.m., 516 customers in west Healdsburg and to the west of the city experienced a power failure. Crews are still determining a possible time of restoration.

At 7:33 a.m., 63 customers east of Healdsburg lost power. The time of restoration is to be determined.

At 7:37 a.m., 241 northeast Santa Rosa customers lost power. Crews are still determining a possible time of restoration.

At 9:09 a.m., 2,442 customers in southeast Rohnert Park lost power. The time of restoration is to be determined.

Napa County

At 2:08 a.m., 203 customers east of Napa lost power. Crews estimate power will be returned to the area about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

At 2:23 a.m., 550 customers east of Napa experienced a power failure. Crews estimate power will be returned to the area about 4 p.m. Sunday.

At 2:31 a.m., 170 customers west of Napa county airport lost power. The estimated time of restoration was about 8:45 a.m.

At 3:38 a.m., 74 customers northeast of Napa experienced a power failure. YThe estimated time of restoration was 7:45 a.m.

At 7:21 a.m., 724 customers just east of Napa lost power. Crews are still determining an estimated time of restoration.

At 8:36 a.m., 283 customers in northeast Napa lost power after a failure. The time of restoration is to be determined.

At 9:06 a.m., 515 customers east of the Napa County Airport experienced a power failure. Crews are still determining the possible time of restoration.

Redwood falls across Highway 101, strikes car

All northbound lanes of Highway 101 have been reopened Sunday morning following a more than hour-long closure at Todd Road after a redwood tree fell across the highway and landed on top of an SUV, officials said.

Big redwood tree on to vehicle north HWY 101 north of Todd. One injury with a code three ride to the hospital in Santa Rosa. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/LFgalO1mAd — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 4, 2024

The downed tree, which fell near Todd Road just south of Santa Rosa, was reported about 7:30 a.m. to California Highway Patrol, according to the agency’s traffic log.

The collision trapped the driver inside according to a Press Democrat staffer at the scene. Fire officials eventually pulled him from the vehicle.

Big redwood tree on to vehicle north HWY 101 north of Todd. One injury with a code three ride to the hospital in Santa Rosa. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/LFgalO1mAd — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 4, 2024

Details of the man’s condition were not immediately available.

Officials closed the road about 7:40 a.m.

The road reopened about 9:22 a.m., after crews finished clearing the obstruction, according to Sigalert.

Mighty Oak no more

Just north of Santa Rosa in the Larkfield-Wikiup neighborhood strong winds took down a large oak tree that had survived the Tubbs Fire.

Standing along Ursuline Road, the toppled tree missed a nearby home.

Large oak tree that survived the #TubbsFire, taken out by today’s storm, just missed the home on Ursuline Rd., in Mark West area of Sonoma County. @NorthBayNews #CAwx pic.twitter.com/V8HR2sXVN7 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) February 4, 2024

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.