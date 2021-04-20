Highway 116 to be closed for repaving

Caltrans will pave Highway 116 between Lakeville Highway and Old Adobe Road between Petaluma and Sonoma, a 2.5-mile stretch of rural highway also known as Stage Gulch Road.

Ghilotti Brothers of San Rafael is the contractor for the $1 million project to pave the two-lane highway. Caltrans will work an expedited schedule, which started April 19 and the work will continue through early May.

Caltrans will fully close the road on Monday and Tuesday during the project’s first week and Monday through Friday during the second week.

Residents and delivery vehicles headed to locations within the paving limits will be flagged through the closure points. Other traffic will be directed to a signed detour around the project limits.

Detours will be as follows:

* Westbound traffic - Lakeville Highway to Frates Road to Adobe Road

* Eastbound Traffic - Adobe Road to Frates Road to Lakeville Highway

During the third week of the project, Caltrans will implement one-way traffic control. Motorists should expect delays or take the detour route to save time.

As part of the roadway rehabilitation, Caltrans will grind off the old pavement and replace it with a fresh layer of asphalt.

No closures are scheduled for weekends.

For more information or to receive the latest updates on closures and construction progress at bit.ly/StageGulchRoad.

Closure schedule Week 1 Monday, April 19 - full closure, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 - full closure, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 21 - one-way traffic control, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22 - one-way traffic control, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23 - one-way traffic control, 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Week 2 Monday – Friday, April 26 –30 - full closure, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exception being that westbound Stage Gulch Road will open between 5 to 8 a.m. for the morning commute. Week #3 Monday, May 3 – Friday, May 7, one-way traffic control

