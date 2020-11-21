Highway 37 crash injures motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a lane change by another motorist on Highway 37 caused him to ram his motorcycle into a truck and sent his body flying into a second vehicle.

The crash was reported at about 4:50 p.m. on eastbound Highway 37 and involved Seamus Hodgin of Benicia who was driving his motorcycle between two lanes going about 10 to 15 mph, CHP spokesman Andrew Barclay said.

As Hodgin approached a silver Toyota Tacoma truck driven by Napa resident Jaime Correa, Correa suddenly switched lanes as traffic began to move forward, Barclay said. Hodgin applied his brakes but was unable to avoid crashing into the left side of Correa’s truck, Barclay said.

The force of the collision propelled Hodgin into another Toyota pickup before he hit the ground. He was transported to Sonoma Valley Hospital with a head injury and is expected to survive, Barclay said.

The North Bay traffic website SigAlert reported up to an hourlong delay due to the crash. Barclay said the vehicles involved blocked the right lane for a few minutes, however, and likely did not delay traffic more than usual.

