Holiday craft sale raises money for Petaluma homeless service provider

Hundreds of people were up and in line early Nov. 12 to welcome back Holiday Crafterino in Petaluma after a three-year absence due to the pandemic.

The Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building played host to the annual showcase of locally made arts and crafts, welcoming more than 1,200 people throughout the day.

The craft fair, which began in 2009, raised nearly $6,000 for Petaluma homeless service nonprofit Committee on the Shelterless (COTS) through $2 entry tickets and $2 raffle tickets. Kids under 12 were free.

Event organizer Melissa Abercrombie of Blue Ribbon Salvage, who runs the event with Alice Kelzer of Alice Frost Studio and Jenny Paisley of Blockhead Press, said the community support was overwhelming and gratifying after the time away.

The sale featured more than 50 vendors selling handmade gifts, art, jewelry, and more.

The first 100 people in the door received a swag bag of local goodies. There was also hourly raffles with prizes donated by local businesses including high-end handbags from Petaluma’s Pennyroyal Design and $250 class vouchers to Artaluma, also in Petaluma.

“I was shocked at the amount of generosity from our local donors,“ Abercrombie said. ”Just about everybody we asked for a donation here in town gave us one, which shows the spirit of giving is strong in our community.“

Sonoma County’s Project Grad, which hosts safe, all-night parties at local high schools on graduation night, also raised $800 through a bake sale at the fair.

Abercrombie said the organizers chose to support COTS because “there is nothing in the community more urgent” than helping homeless people meet their needs.

Money raised will help COTS’ programs like Mary’s Table, which served 121,000 meals to food-insecure community members last year, according to COTS Director of Development Erin Kreuger.

This month, a group of anonymous donors and Redwood Credit Union are matching donations to COTS. For more information, go to cots.org.