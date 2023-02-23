Homeless man in Petaluma reportedly attacked with metal chain, baseball bat and pepper spray

Police are searching for a man who reportedly attacked another man in Petaluma on Tuesday with a metal chain, baseball bat and pepper spray.

According to police, the alleged incident came to their attention at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, when officers conducting a routine foot patrol downtown noticed a man pouring milk over his face on the first level of the Keller Street parking garage.

Asked what happened, the man, who had visible wounds on his face, told them another man had hit him with a metal chain, pepper sprayed him and, at some point, struck him with a baseball bat.

The victim was described as in the police report as unsheltered, as well as “altered,” meaning he was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance. He was transported by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A Petaluma Police Department spokesperson stated that “the victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation and provided only a vague description of the suspect. It is still being determined where exactly the incident occurred.” The assailant, and nature and exact location of the attack, remain unknown.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information on a possible assailant is asked to contact Officer Demetrius Dickerson at 707-778-4372 or ddickerson@cityofpetaluma.org.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.