‘We can see this train wreck coming’: Local hospitals bracing for COVID-19 surge

The coronavirus pandemic, barreling along in its 21st month now, has created or heightened multiple needs in health care settings, from staffing of intensive care units to more elaborate personal protective equipment to mental health counseling.

Some of the gaps are more personal in nature.

“I would like to be able to see my patients’ faces again,” said Tammie Campbell, a radiologic technologist at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital — she administers X-rays in multiple departments there.

The curve of the mouth can tell Campbell how much pain a subject is experiencing. A flaring of the nostrils can betray fear. Masks hinder that nonverbal communication. And let’s face it, they’re a pain to wear through an eight-hour shift.

“You get a little less of a lift when you can’t see their whole face,” Campbell said. “And when they can’t see your whole face — and just the physical irritation of constantly wearing a mask. There must be a guy in China who adds tickle fibers to every mask. And he never misses.”

Constant N95-ing is a relatively small price to pay for community health, but it’s indicative of the challenges, one stacked on top of the next for almost two years running, that have beset doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff during this health crisis.

And with the omicron variant spreading at breakneck speed, especially among the unvaccinated, they’re all coming to terms with the prospect of another manic, dangerous winter.

“Not ‘prospect,’” Deborah Burger corrected. “It’s gonna happen.”

Burger, who lives in Sebastopol and is both an active Kaiser Permanente RN and president of the labor organization National Nurses United, said her colleagues in the profession are bracing for the inevitable.

“It’s frustration and anger, because they already know what’s coming,” she said. “You don’t have to be clairvoyant. Nurses understand scientific information and infection control. They understand how to prevent disease. And people aren’t getting vaccinated. They’re not wearing masks as much as they once were. We can see this train wreck coming.”

Campbell put it a little differently. “I’d say we’re all tired,” she said. “That’s the word that comes to my mind.”

Who wouldn’t be, as the medical profession confronts yet another spike in virus transmission — by most estimations, the fifth of the pandemic.

Each of those surges has taken a huge toll on hospital staff as ICU wards have reached capacity and health workers, themselves, have at times been forced to quarantine. Even the ebbs have proven to be busy, with a rush of elective procedures that people had delayed during more dangerous periods.

The circumstances have called for more staffing all around. Instead, most facilities are getting by with less.

According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals currently employ about 2% fewer people than they did in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

In some areas, it’s more dire than that. In upstate New York, the New York Times recently reported, hospital capacity has shrunk by 10%.

Kaiser Permanente wasn’t able to provide information on its employment trends before deadline Wednesday.

Sutter Health said through a spokesperson that staffing at its Santa Rosa medical center actually increased during the pandemic to meet high patient volumes. Providence, which runs Santa Rosa Memorial, Petaluma Valley and Healdsburg hospitals, said, “We are hiring more people than 2020.”

Sources here say they haven’t witnessed a noticeable increase in nurses and technicians quitting or taking early retirement. But many workers are finding ways to ramp down.

“There’s nurses who could be working full-time that have gone per diem on call,” Burger said. “There’s nurses who used to work for two different employers and have quit one of them.

“It’s like a marathon runner, and we’re expecting that runner to run three straight marathons. We have already reached our capacity.”

Liz Snyder, a Kaiser nurse who works in ambulatory surgery after 23 years in the emergency department, said she has become highly selective about taking overtime shifts.

“I chose not to overdo it,” she said, emphasizing that she felt it was important to reset if she hoped to give her patients the attention they deserve.

“Some nurses want to earn money. Sonoma County is expensive. But many of us said, ‘This might not be a good thing.’”

Some hospitals also lost staff members when California implemented a vaccine mandate for health care workers.

But it would be a mistake, these caregivers insisted, to view the staffing shortages as a choice made by employees. When the crisis hit in spring 2020, hospitals saw a loss of revenue due to cancellation of nonessential procedures.