Hospitals prepare for surge in coronavirus cases in Sonoma County

A surge in coronavirus cases in Sonoma County is pushing a wave of new patients into local hospitals, but health care officials said Monday they are not yet in danger of running out of equipment, personnel and beds to treat the infections.

The swell of new cases is building even as the county turns a corner this week in its nearly 10-month battle against the deadly virus. On Tuesday, residents and staff at local senior care facilities are scheduled to begin receiving doses of a vaccine to protect them from COVID-19, creating a line of defense for the county’s most vulnerable population.

The expansion of the inoculation campaign, which began Dec. 18 in Sonoma County with local health care workers first in line to receive the vaccine, is coming not a moment too soon. On Sunday, Sonoma County reported 392 new coronavirus cases, the second-highest number logged in a single 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic in March.

Over the last two weeks, the county has detected 271 new cases a day, on average, up from 88 cases a day in the two-week period ending Nov. 30. On Monday, the county reported 110 new cases. Just over a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the county since the inception of the pandemic have been recorded in the month of December.

“What’s happening now is we have widespread community transmission,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said Monday. “We’re getting 200, 300 cases a day. Even during summer we didn’t see these numbers. COVID is everywhere.”

Sonoma County had 74 patients hospitalized Sunday with the coronavirus, including 20 in ICU beds, according to state figures. It had 23 unused ICU beds available for new patients, according to the state.

At this point, Sonoma County hospitals have enough ICU beds and ventilators to treat incoming patients, officials at the county’s three largest hospitals said Monday.

Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa is receiving nearly 19 new coronavirus patients a day, up from about eight per day in late November, said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer in Sonoma County for St. Joseph Health. Petaluma Valley Hospital, which is also owned by St. Joseph, is receiving four new patients a day, double the number from late November, he said.

Still, Krilich said, COVID patients make up only 10% to 20% of the two campuses’ daily census. “We’re looking at our data across our system, and in Southern California, more like 50% are COVID-positive,” Krilich said. “I’m thankful we’re not managing to that.”

Dr. James Driscoll, who specializes in pulmonary medicine at Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, painted a similar picture at his hospital. Kaiser is in no immediate danger of running out of ventilators, he said. But hospital activity is on the rise, and so is alarm.

Driscoll said Kaiser Santa Rosa is forming a surge plan, just as it did back in the spring. What’s different now, he said, is that a team of physicians, administrators, pharmacists, respiratory therapists and nursing leadership is meeting daily. They examine county virus rates, data from across the Kaiser Permanente system and numbers from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional and Santa Rosa Memorial hospitals “to get a sense of what is the trajectory of this disease in our community, and be prepared for anything that comes through our doors.”

Sutter Health is also prepared, according to a spokesperson. “Like hospitals throughout the state, we are experiencing increased patient volumes. However, the volume at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has not required activation of the hospital’s surge plan, which, if activated, can include measures such as temporarily postponing some procedures that can safely be postponed,” the Santa Rosa hospital said in a statement.

Mase had warned of a possible December spike even before the Thanksgiving holiday, imploring Sonoma County residents not to mix different households at the dinner table. The county has been able to directly tie about 100 cases to Thanksgiving gatherings, but it’s almost certainly an underestimate, she said.

“Some people are feeling sheepish by the time we talk to them,” Mase said. “They don’t want to say they gathered for the holiday.”

Mase said local ICU availability appears to be safe right now, with hospitals staffing existing beds that had been reserved for just such a need.

“The good thing is we’re not seeing the surge in long-term care facilities that we saw in June,” she said. “I think they’re getting the drill on how to deal with COVID. Those are the people who end up in hospitals and ICU beds.”

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state has entered into a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate residents in long-term care facilities and the staff who care for them. The two drugstore chains will begin administering on-site shots to 856 skilled nursing centers in the state this week — 499 via CVS and 357 by Walgreens — and will move on to staff and residents in assisted living and residential care facilities in 3 to 4 weeks.

It is unclear how many of those initial vaccine doses were headed to Sonoma County. Most care facilities reached Monday did not know. But Michael Andraszczyk, administrator and president at Apple Valley Post-Acute Rehab in Sebastopol, said CVS reps will visit his facility to deliver inoculations to staff members and “every consenting resident” between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“We’re thrilled about the news,” Andraszczyk said. “It’s the next step in doing our best to protect our residents and employees.”

Mase said the county is uninvolved in the CVS/Walgreens distribution program, though she is eager to see a list of participating senior care homes and a vaccination schedule. She urged every Sonoma County resident to accept the vaccine as soon as it is offered. Krilich was happy that bedridden seniors would be among the first.

“I think it’ll be fantastic if we can get patients in skilled nursing facilities vaccinated,” Krilich said. “If we are able to accomplish vaccinating those patients, we’ll reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus and of dying from COVID. So I’m super excited for the impact of that on our community.”

Tuesday was shaping up to be a big day for Krilich, too. After waiting his place in line behind front line hospital workers like those in the COVID ward and the emergency room, he is scheduled to receive his first coronavirus vaccine shot.

