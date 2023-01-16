Petaluma firefighters had two major structure fires to contend with last week, including a blaze in the 1200 block of Petaluma Boulevard North that took the lives of two pets.

The fire, which began around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, was immediately responded to by firefighters from the Petaluma Fire Department as well as Rancho Adobe Fire District, who arrived to find smoke and flames pouring from the second-story window of a three-story home. Crews worked quickly to contain the fire within 20 minutes, according to a Petaluma Fire Department news release.

Firefighters said the blaze was called in by an “alert neighbor,” and that a resident – one of two inside the house at the time – also called 911 after being awoken by smoke. Both residents escaped safely.

No injuries to firefighters or other people were reported, but “Unfortunately, two of the four pets inside the home, a dog and a guinea pig, did not survive despite resuscitation efforts by crews,” the department said.

“Fire Investigators from the Fire Prevention Bureau arrived on the scene to survey the damage and investigate the cause, which is yet to be determined,” the department said. “Smoke and fire damages were extensive in the second and third levels of the home. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading further into other areas of the structure.”

Firefighters from Sonoma Valley Fire and North Bay Fire districts also responded to the scene. Other agencies to respond included the Petaluma Building Department, which declared the house to be uninhabitable, North Bay Animal Services, which assisted the residents with options for their pets, and Petaluma police.

The Petaluma Fire Department also wanted to remind residents “that fire alarms and smoke detectors alert residents of fire, often before it is noticed, allowing residents time to escape. In addition, residents should always know two ways out of the home in an emergency.”

