Housing voucher applications open for Petalumans

The Sonoma County Housing Authority has announced it is accepting applications for those wishing to use housing vouchers in Petaluma.

Residents can submit applications from May 23 to July 1 if they wish to be added to a project-based voucher waitlist, the housing authority announced in a press release Wednesday.

PEP Housing complexes participating in the housing voucher program include Fisher Senior Apartments on Wilson Street and the Vallejo Street Senior Apartments, as well as Petaluma River Place, all of which are one-bedroom units.

Applicants will be required to provide information regarding income and any preferences for which they may qualify.

The Housing Authority will limit each waitlist to no more than 300 applicants.

Applications may be completed online here. Paper applications are available by contacting the Housing Authority office at (707) 565-7501.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.