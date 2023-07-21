Food donations can be made directly to the Redwood Empire Food Bank at 3990 Brickway Blvd. in Santa Rosa between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Twelve kids filled the small communal cafeteria at the Lavell Village Apartments in north Santa Rosa Wednesday afternoon to pick up free lunches.

Sisters Martha and Lizzet Solorio stood by and peeled oranges as the children — who are enrolled in the Solorios’ yearlong day care program — chowed down on turkey sandwiches, cherry tomatoes and milk.

The meals came from Redwood Empire Food Bank, which operates in partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools under the statewide Summer Food Service Program, providing free meals to children under 18 across 22 sites during the summer.

In the grip of the pandemic, schools, apartment complexes, libraries and other public locations functioned as pickup sites for families in need. In 2020, the food bank distributed just over 85,000 meals, then 150,000 the following summer.

This year, however, food bank officials estimate they’ll serve only about 30,000 meals by summer’s end.

This does not mean there are suddenly tens of thousands of kids who are no longer hungry. Rather, the drop-off is the result of expiring pandemic waivers that had made it easier for low-income children to get meals.

The restoration of pre-pandemic rules, which are far more restrictive when it comes to access to free meals, occurred halfway through last summer’s program and weren’t immediately felt.

This is the first full summer they have been in effect, and those who work to ensure children don’t go hungry say the impact is severe.

The rules now require that children be present at donation sites and eat their meals at the sites, and they are not allowed to take food home.

Regulations that defined what constituted a distribution site also have been tightened, forcing at least 20 of the 40 sites served by Redwood Food Bank to close. This year, an additional five sites have closed because of poor attendance, likely the result of parents who are unable to comply with the new rules.

“This has probably been our trickiest summer lunch in a few years because last summer we got to use those waivers from the USDA,” said Allison Goodwin, Redwood Food Bank director of programs.

“Without having the waivers in place, the program doesn’t meet the needs of a working family,” she said. “We risk families going hungry and kids going hungry over the summer.”

Local partnerships

Some of the Redwood sites that serve food this summer work with the Boys & Girls Club and Santa Rosa Recreation & Parks to provide free lunches for every child enrolled in summer programs at local elementary and middle schools. While the campuses are open to walk-ins, volunteers say it’s rare that community members come.

Kids who aren’t in these programs — which fill up quickly — can turn to donation sites at a handful of Burbank Housing low-income apartment complexes in the Santa Rosa area.

But with the rollback of waivers and closing of donation sites, children and parents have a harder time finding help near where they live.

In addition, the California Department of Education waited until July 13 to update 2023 summer meal sites in Sonoma County on their website, and their app — CA Food for Kids — also had not been updated, making it difficult for parents to know which sites are actually open.

Martha Solorio and her sister run a day care program out of their Lavell apartment, and bring as many as 14 kids to eat lunch every day. Last summer, instead of bringing all of them to the main office, she could grab a bundle of lunches and take them back to their day care.

Solorio said many of the children they watch come from low-income families. Most parents work at least one job; some are juggling work and school; and some are single-parent households, she said.

“Now that we’re out of the pandemic, the parents have to go back to work,” making it almost impossible for younger children to get to pickup locations, Solorio said.

Solorio remembers more kids from the complex joining her day care at the lunch tables last summer.

“There are kids who love and enjoy coming, but they can’t anymore because their parents don’t have a way to get here. So I think I’m very fortunate to be able to bring all of these kids here,” Solorio said.

Other barriers

The expired waivers and restored rules aren’t the only barriers that keep kids from getting the nutrition they need. There are long-standing cultural pressures as well.