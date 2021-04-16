How a Roseland man recovered $6,000 after accidentally recycling it

A home recycling bin is an ideal repository for cans, bottles, cardboard boxes, those sorts of things. But not for $6,000 in cash.

It’s easy to imagine the emotions and sensations that coursed through a resident of Santa Rosa’s Roseland district on Wednesday morning upon realizing he’d mistakenly placed into his family’s bin an Amazon envelope full of money.

And it was garbage pickup day. And the truck had already emptied the bin.

“The guy was just beside himself,” Fred Stemmler, general manager of Recology Sonoma Marin, said Thursday.

The unidentified customer phoned the waste management company’s Santa Rosa offices to plead for help to recover the $6,000.

Recology supervisors figured out which truck made pickups that day in the man’s neighborhood. A load of recyclables was spread onto the pavement at Recology’s material recover facility on Standish Avenue, just southwest of the city.

And the search began. Three sorters and three supervisors adept at identifying and pulling out materials not supposed to be among recyclables scanned the load.

About 35 minutes into the search, eureka!

A woman on the sorting team lifted up the envelope thick with bills.

“The guy got lucky,” Stemmler said of the customer who was reunited with every dollar of his briefly lost $6,000. Grateful, he gave the Recology workers a reward of $275.

Manager Stemmler said the plan is to use the money to have a nice breakfast brought in for the crew.

It would surprise most people, he said, to know how often Recology hears from customers who are certain or suspect that something of value went by accident into a trash or recycling bin.

For the sorting crew, an Amazon envelope containing a wad of cash is preferable to, say, a wedding band. But when a customer calls in a panic, they will search for what they must.

