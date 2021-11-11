How district-based elections could shift Petaluma City Council

Eventually, Petaluma residents will be able to draw out their own desired district maps and submit them using a mapping tool posted to the city’s website. Submitted maps will be considered as the city works to create final drafts. The next public hearing is set for Nov. 15.

As Petaluma moves toward district-based elections, more is at stake than simply drawing district lines and dividing the city into “communities of interest.” The move, which was prompted by a litigation threat, could drastically change the nature of City Council formation.

“Everything’s on the table,” said Vice Mayor Brian Barnacle in a Tuesday morning phone interview, discussing how district-based elections could stir up the question of whether or not to modify the City Council’s current structure.

The recent move toward district-based election came after city officials were threatened with a lawsuit in an Aug. 23 letter from Malibu-based attorney Kevin Shenkman, who claimed Petaluma’s at-large election system violates the California Voting Rights Act by making it difficult for minority groups to have adequate representation in city leadership.

Council members then adopted a resolution in early October to consider the transition from at-large elections to district-based elections, in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act.

The City Council currently is made up of six general council members and one at-large mayor, according to the city charter. Now in discussion is whether to keep it that way - where six districts would elect one council representative and all residents vote for the mayor - or to create seven city districts that would each elect only one council member, leaving the choice of mayor up to a vote of sitting council members.

Mayor Teresa Barrett said she favors the six-district approach, giving power to all city residents to elect the mayor.

“If we decide to do it as seven districts, that would mean that some district would always get to vote for the mayor, which doesn’t seem very fair to me,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett, who will be ending her current term in 2022. “We really haven’t had that level of conversation, but my own personal feeling is that we have six districts and a directly elected mayor.”

Also in question is how to fill open council seats once the districts are formed, and how incumbents can seek re-election if they live within the same districts as other incumbents. In the next election, which is set to take place in November 2022, there will be four open seats, including Barrett’s mayoral seat and council members Dave King, D’Lynda Fischer and Kevin McDonnell.

“But the interesting thing there is we would have to choose which three districts would be up for election in 2022,” said council member Mike Healy in a Tuesday phone interview. “So you may have a situation where incumbent council members’ term is up, but the district they live in is not scheduled (to vote) for 2022.”

All of these questions, including whether or not incumbents would need to move farther away from others in the same district, will be considered by a demographer that the city will hire to finalize district mapping.

Barrett said that, whatever the outcome, district elections will present voters with never-before-seen changes, as residents shift away from voting for three council members once every two years, and will vote for one council member once every four years and a mayor once every four years, assuming the city keeps its at-large mayor election.

“I’m not saying it’s better or worse,” Barrett said. “I’m just not sure that district elections alone will bring us what people are hoping for, and that is more representation by people who don’t get a voice on the council.”

Barrett said that one way to create more diversity on the council would be to pay council members more, so they are better able to focus on serving the city as a whole.

“So maybe they would not have to work as many hours in their regular job,” Barrett said. “And I think it would be great to have more working people on the council.”

After four or five public hearings, where city officials will consider resident input on how districts may be equally formed, the City Council will submit a vote on whether to have six or seven districts in total.

More than 100 other California cities have received letters threatening legal action if they didn’t change their election processes.

The Windsor Town Council this month will consider reversing course after its own shift to district-based elections in 2019 amid the threat of lawsuit. Santa Rosa adopted a district-based model in 2017, and Rohnert Park moved that direction in January 2020.

“When you look at other communities that have moved to districting, you see new people getting up and running for office,” Barnacle said, who said such communities inspired him to run for City Council in 2020. “I’d love to see more people challenging, and I think it’s good for democracy to have challengers.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.