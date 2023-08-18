A deep marine layer Friday morning caused drizzle in parts of Sonoma County — as the area and much of California awaits potential impact from Hurricane Hilary.

The marine layer, which was deeper than usual at 2,400 feet, caused measurable rain in areas like Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Bodega Bay and Occidental, said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Rainfall measured around one to two hundredths of an inch for these areas as of 8 a.m., Palmer said.

Though we’re in California’s dry season, the marine drizzle is not unusual this time of year, Palmer said.

The marine layer is expected to fade by midday, bringing sun and temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. But it will return Friday night, repeating wet and foggy conditions Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday highs are expected to be slightly warmer, she said.

#Hilary continues to rapidly intensify and is now a Category 4 Major Hurricane with 145 mph winds. Hilary will weaken before approaching southern California late this weekend. A widespread flooding risk exists across portions of the Southwest. #cawx pic.twitter.com/aQDXHIuhYU — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2023

The North Bay could see some impact Monday and Tuesday from Hurricane Hilary, though the region is on the fringe of its projected path, Palmer said.

Sonoma County residents may expect muggy conditions and a slight chance of showers early next week as a result.

