How long COVID could change the way we think about disability

Mallory Stanislawczyk was hesitant to make the call. She hadn't spoken to her friend for years. But the friend, who gets around in a wheelchair, was the only person the 34-year-old nurse practitioner could think of who would understand her questions. About being ready to accept help. About using a wheelchair. And about the new identity her battle with long COVID had thrust on her.

"I think she is the first person I said to, 'I'm disabled now'," Stanislawczyk recalled telling the friend. "'And I'm working on accepting that'."

The coronavirus pandemic has created a mass-disabling event that experts liken to HIV, polio or World War II, with millions suffering the long-term effects of infection with the coronavirus. Many have found their lives dramatically changed and are grappling with what it means to be disabled.

"It's an entirely new identity," Stanislawczyk said.

The dramatic influx of newly disabled Americans changes the calculus for disability advocates, who have in recent years been uniting around a shared identity, pushing back against historic marginalization by affirming their self worth and embracing their disabilities.

"We're taking a big-tent approach in the disability community," said Rebecca Vallas, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation.

The shift also underscores the challenges of creating common cause among people who have sometimes battled over limited resources. Those tensions resurfaced as some who share similar symptoms with COVID long haulers, including persistent fatigue, saw research dollars pour into long COVID.

"There were resentments," said Diana Zicklin Berrent, who founded the long hauler advocacy group Survivor Corps. "It was, 'We've been out here screaming from the rooftops for decades, and you guys show up'," said Berrent, who emphasizes the importance of working together.

By joining forces, long haulers are forcing an existing conversation into the open.

"We're at this real confrontational moment of trying to educate as many people as possible about disability and structural inequalities and trying to make sure [long haulers] get the resources they need right now," said Mia Ives-Rublee, director of the Disability Justice Initiative at the Center for American Progress, who has osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

Ives-Rublee said the movement already encompasses a huge variety of experiences and that somebody with dwarfism or spina bifida has an entirely different worldview from somebody with Lyme disease or long COVID, which they did not experience from birth and which may not last a lifetime.

People of color and those from marginalized communities bring their own unique perspectives, shaped by factors such as lack of access to quality health care.

"Because of stigma and stereotype, things often go undiagnosed and untreated in the Black community," said Andraéa LaVant, a wheelchair user who is Black and was a producer of "Crip Camp," responsible for the social change message of the 2020 Netflix documentary that helped draw popular attention to disability rights.

As many as 61 million, or one in four, adults live with some form of disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those numbers are being bolstered by between 7 and 23 million long haulers - including a million who can no longer work - according to recent government estimates. Think tanks and others anticipate the numbers will rise as the coronavirus settles in among us as an endemic disease.

Not all long haulers meet the threshold commonly associated with being disabled, such as difficulty hearing, seeing, climbing stairs or dressing. Just over 30 years ago, the Americans With Disabilities Act was written broadly, and it has a legal definition that encompasses anyone who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activity.

"One of the things that is so beautiful about disability, is it is big enough to include children in Flint, Black women with alopecia, and long COVID," said Rebecca Cokley, program officer for the Ford Foundation's Disability Rights program who has achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism.

For Stanislawczyk, her new identity is complete with its own vocabulary. In conversations with other long haulers, Stanislawczyk now calls herself a "spoonie," referring to a common strategy for managing chronic illness, in which spoons are used to represent energy--people may say, for instance, that they have a limited number of "spoons" to use per day, or that it may take them more spoons for certain tasks than it would for other people. She calls days when her heart races "Potsie days" - an allusion to a blood circulation disorder known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, that she and many other long haulers have been diagnosed with.