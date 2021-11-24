Subscribe

How some Sonoma County residents reinvent Thanksgiving to focus on friends, relaxation

MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 24, 2021, 2:06PM
For Josh Leone, Thanksgiving doesn’t fall exclusively on a Thursday.

Turkey Day is fluid, a special event that happens when he and three other couples, with assorted kids and pets, “circle their wagons” — or, in this case, their campers, trailers and fifth wheel RVs — to begin a long weekend of feasting, libations, game playing and good-natured ribbing at Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills.

They will cook turkey on portable electric roasters and make potatoes and stuffing and green bean casserole in ovens, microwaves and on stoves in their well-equipped rigs. They call themselves “The Regs,” a tight group of friends from Guerneville who regularly camp together.

Outings happen spontaneously, at any time throughout the year. But this “Friendsgiving” tradition, when they gather on a long weekend for one giant feast centered around the requisite bird or two, is immutable, a standing date.

One year, it poured rain, but they huddled together under a canopy to stay dry and carried on the tradition.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s on the day of Thanksgiving,” said Leone, a 44-year-old who juggles several software businesses from his Guerneville home and looks forward to this chill time away from the demands of work.

“Thanksgiving means spending time with people you care about. And for us, it doesn’t matter when we do it. It’s just a nice comfortable time to relax with no expectations.”

While Thanksgiving traditionally is seen as a multi-generational family feast, not everyone has a family nearby to spend it with, or the time or money to travel out of town or out of state. Some people even dread the day and want to avoid family meals fraught with old grudges, relatives who drink too much or squabble over politics.

Americans have long welcomed strangers or friends with nowhere to go. In the past, these strays were looked upon with a certain pity as holiday orphans to be taken in. Now, many people are redefining family, throwing their own feasts and calling it Friendsgiving.

Jenny Zapp reacts to a joke, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 during a Friendsgiving meal at Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
‘Sisterhood of Sonoma’

In Sonoma are eight women who met in a newcomers club and formed a supper club and strong sisterhood. Every year, they throw their own Friendsgiving, with fancy charcuterie plates, girly cocktails, lots of banter and a chance to sit around the table and share what they’re grateful for.

Inevitably, they mention their gratitude for each other.

Last week, they gathered as usual at Kathie Jeschke’s home to celebrate another year of friendship. Jeschke, a retired interior designer, creates a setting worthy of a home decor magazine.

Lee Wanetik, retired after decades in the pharmaceutical business, always brings the turkey, a carving board and her trusty GE electric knife, a wedding gift in a vintage “Goldenrod” color that has been slicing her birds since 1970.

“My mother wanted me to have a carving board. She said you’ll use it once a year. Wise mom,” she said, laughing. She fired up the knife once again as her pals all but cheered.

“I could do this in my sleep. We’re all so fortunate. We’re healthy and we made it through COVID.”

The women, who are in their 60s and 70s, say their gathering, which they’ve been doing for about six years, is an especially satisfying way to celebrate Thanksgiving. They all get along. There is no drama. Everyone contributes something to the meal, whether food, decorations or drinks. No one is stuck with cleanup while the men retire to the TV.

Newest member Diane Murphy, who was always in charge of making the Thanksgiving gravy as a girl, is enlisted to make the gravy every year now.

“It is like a family,” said Jeschke, who moved to Sonoma from Maryland a few years ago to be near her two daughters. Now, she finds herself torn between spending time with blood relatives and the women she has adopted.

“We feel like we’re sisters. We’re the sisterhood of Sonoma.”

Kathie Jeschke's lights the candles on her elaborately decorated Friendsgiving table for the eight women who met 7 years ago at the Newcomers Club have been gathering in Sonoma for a celebration a week before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)
Lois Lourie, who, at 79, is one of the most senior members, said the real meaning of the group is support for one another. They show up for each other, just like family.

“As we are all seniors, at times we need help going to doctor’s appointments and preparing meals, or shopping for groceries after surgery,” said Lourie, who lives in nearby Boyes Hot Springs.

Most of the women coincidentally live on the same block in Creekside, a senior community south of Sonoma.

The Friendsgiving phenomenon seems to cross all age groups. Heather Flynn, a sociologist and instructor at Sonoma State University who has researched friendships, said it’s a healthy trend that provides a framework for people to choose who they want to celebrate with.

Even her teenage daughter is planning a separate Friendsgiving with girlfriends, and they’ll choose their own menu that defies tradition.

“They each have been assigned something to bring to the dinner, which includes things outside our traditional Thanksgiving dinner, like candy, chips and soda,” Flynn said.

The popularity of Friendsgiving gatherings has extended the holiday and made for multiple feasts for many people. It may mean more cooking and a few extra pounds. But Flynn said the option can be a relief to people whose family Thanksgivings can be emotionally loaded.

“It’s an important alternative, especially if people come from troubled families or divorced families where their Thanksgiving can be stressful,” she said. “To be able to look forward to a time with friends, even if it is before the actual Thanksgiving Day or afterward, in a more relaxing environment is very healthy.”

A vegan feast

Hope and Tom McCurry of Santa Rosa started celebrating Friendsgiving six years ago, after they both became vegan. They meet each year for a relaxed day with another couple, Tom’s best friend from childhood and his wife, who share their commitment to a plant-based diet.

When they were simply vegetarian, it was easier to eat around the turkey and fill up on sides, said Hope, a retired physician. But with cream and butter and eggs a part of almost everything on the traditional Thanksgiving table, it became too difficult.

“The nice thing about Friendsgiving over a family Thanksgiving is that none of the old family stuff comes up. There isn’t any of the ribbing that can happen between siblings and can go over the line of comfortable,” she said.

“There is no carryover of frustrations with each other. It’s purely and simply a joy to be together, and we really spend most of the day together. We get together early in the day and cook together. It’s not just sitting down for 35 minutes. The whole day is spent laughing and talking.”

Old friends

One group of thirtysomething friends have an annual tradition of gathering for a Friendsgiving feast on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. But instead of reinventing the meal whole cloth, they combine their respective leftovers.

They’ve been doing it for about six years. As they get older, said Chris Watts, 37, from Petaluma, it’s a chance to make time for one another during a busy period of building their lives and businesses.

“We’re all busy with work and obligations. It’s rare to have time to see people in general. Or, if you find time on weekends, you see one friend,” he said.

Now married to Katelyn Watts, 31, he is starting up a tech help business geared to senior citizens. Time is at a premium.

Watts is close to his family, but it can be tough juggling holidays with divorced parents and his wife’s family, all vying for time.

“We’ll have three Thanksgivings in a row this year, but we’re still doing Friendsgiving, because we like it so much,” he said.

This year it will be in Rohnert Park, at the home of a friend of 20 years. Food is set up buffet-style. They will play board games, maybe take a dip in the hot tub or watch a movie on a big projection screen.

“It’s not that I don’t love having Thanksgiving with my own family. But with Friendsgiving, you get to pick your friends and spend time with them, eating great food, playing games and having a blast.”

From left, Sweetz Evans, Jackson and Jenny Zapp, Josh Leone with Branon Zapp and Robin Leone share stories after a Friendsgiving meal at Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021
Glamping Friendsgiving

Leone said his Friendsgiving at Casini Ranch is so sacred, they book their space months in advance.

Years of experience have taught them which area of the park gets the most sun. They have learned to bring a tent with sides in case it rains. There are propane heaters, piles of firewood and plenty of Jameson Whiskey to keep them warm.

The regular crew includes Jenny Zapp and her husband, Branon. The three have been inseparable friends since they were kids. All grew up in Guerneville and still live there. They are joined by Kristen and Shawn Boland, friends from the neighborhood, and Lindsey and Sweetz Evans, also neighbors. Among them they have six kids who also have grown up together.

They live only a few minutes away but literally go over the river and through the woods for their special time together, when they can shut out the noise and demands that come with being at home.

All four couples will have separate Thanksgiving dinners with family on Thursday. Lindsey and Sweetz will go up to Round Valley near Covelo in Mendocino County. Lindsey also cooks a pot of turkey soup from the leftovers, a recipe she learned from her grandmother, who recently died.

The group has their process down like clockwork. They keep track of who is doing what in a shared Google doc and post the schedule on the side of one camper to keep everyone on task as they sip mimosas and get ready for the feast.

“This takes us away from the house and chores and our everyday responsibilities,” said Robin Leone, seated in a camp chair and knitting a sock under a bright November sun.

“If we were at home, there would be a million things you feel you should be doing. This is a chance to have some solid quality time enjoying each others’ company.”

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.

