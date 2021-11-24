How some Sonoma County residents reinvent Thanksgiving to focus on friends, relaxation

For Josh Leone, Thanksgiving doesn’t fall exclusively on a Thursday.

Turkey Day is fluid, a special event that happens when he and three other couples, with assorted kids and pets, “circle their wagons” — or, in this case, their campers, trailers and fifth wheel RVs — to begin a long weekend of feasting, libations, game playing and good-natured ribbing at Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills.

They will cook turkey on portable electric roasters and make potatoes and stuffing and green bean casserole in ovens, microwaves and on stoves in their well-equipped rigs. They call themselves “The Regs,” a tight group of friends from Guerneville who regularly camp together.

Outings happen spontaneously, at any time throughout the year. But this “Friendsgiving” tradition, when they gather on a long weekend for one giant feast centered around the requisite bird or two, is immutable, a standing date.

One year, it poured rain, but they huddled together under a canopy to stay dry and carried on the tradition.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s on the day of Thanksgiving,” said Leone, a 44-year-old who juggles several software businesses from his Guerneville home and looks forward to this chill time away from the demands of work.

“Thanksgiving means spending time with people you care about. And for us, it doesn’t matter when we do it. It’s just a nice comfortable time to relax with no expectations.”

While Thanksgiving traditionally is seen as a multi-generational family feast, not everyone has a family nearby to spend it with, or the time or money to travel out of town or out of state. Some people even dread the day and want to avoid family meals fraught with old grudges, relatives who drink too much or squabble over politics.

Americans have long welcomed strangers or friends with nowhere to go. In the past, these strays were looked upon with a certain pity as holiday orphans to be taken in. Now, many people are redefining family, throwing their own feasts and calling it Friendsgiving.

Jenny Zapp reacts to a joke, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 during a Friendsgiving meal at Casini Ranch Family Campground in Duncans Mills. (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat) 2021

‘Sisterhood of Sonoma’

In Sonoma are eight women who met in a newcomers club and formed a supper club and strong sisterhood. Every year, they throw their own Friendsgiving, with fancy charcuterie plates, girly cocktails, lots of banter and a chance to sit around the table and share what they’re grateful for.

Inevitably, they mention their gratitude for each other.

Last week, they gathered as usual at Kathie Jeschke’s home to celebrate another year of friendship. Jeschke, a retired interior designer, creates a setting worthy of a home decor magazine.

Lee Wanetik, retired after decades in the pharmaceutical business, always brings the turkey, a carving board and her trusty GE electric knife, a wedding gift in a vintage “Goldenrod” color that has been slicing her birds since 1970.

“My mother wanted me to have a carving board. She said you’ll use it once a year. Wise mom,” she said, laughing. She fired up the knife once again as her pals all but cheered.

“I could do this in my sleep. We’re all so fortunate. We’re healthy and we made it through COVID.”

The women, who are in their 60s and 70s, say their gathering, which they’ve been doing for about six years, is an especially satisfying way to celebrate Thanksgiving. They all get along. There is no drama. Everyone contributes something to the meal, whether food, decorations or drinks. No one is stuck with cleanup while the men retire to the TV.

Newest member Diane Murphy, who was always in charge of making the Thanksgiving gravy as a girl, is enlisted to make the gravy every year now.

“It is like a family,” said Jeschke, who moved to Sonoma from Maryland a few years ago to be near her two daughters. Now, she finds herself torn between spending time with blood relatives and the women she has adopted.

“We feel like we’re sisters. We’re the sisterhood of Sonoma.”

Kathie Jeschke's lights the candles on her elaborately decorated Friendsgiving table for the eight women who met 7 years ago at the Newcomers Club have been gathering in Sonoma for a celebration a week before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Photo by John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

Lois Lourie, who, at 79, is one of the most senior members, said the real meaning of the group is support for one another. They show up for each other, just like family.

“As we are all seniors, at times we need help going to doctor’s appointments and preparing meals, or shopping for groceries after surgery,” said Lourie, who lives in nearby Boyes Hot Springs.