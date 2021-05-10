How Sonoma County is implementing water conservation measures

As the region faces a drought emergency, some areas of Sonoma County already have implemented mandatory water rationing, including Cloverdale and Healdsburg.

Other cities, such as Petaluma and Sebastopol, are opting for voluntary conservation efforts.

Here are the water conservation measures that currently are being implemented in local municipalities. It’s expected that state regulators will require mandatory cuts in water use, so these measures may change.

•Cloverdale: Mandatory 25-30% reduction from 2020

•Healdsburg: Mandatory 20% reduction from 2020

•Petaluma: Voluntary 20% reduction from average 2018-20

•Sebastopol: Voluntary 10% reduction from 2020

•Valley of the Moon: Voluntary 20% reduction from 2020

•Windsor Voluntary: 20% reduction from 2020

•Rohnert Park City Council: to consider voluntary 20% reduction (pending May 11)

•Santa Rosa City Council: to consider voluntary 20% reduction (pending May 18)

•Sonoma City Council: to consider voluntary 20% reduction (pending June 7)

•Board of Supervisors to consider voluntary, countywide 20% reduction May 11