How Sonoma County’s Formschlag Road got its name

Formschlag Road runs west for a mile from Petaluma Hill Road, just north of Penngrove. The name is unusual for its mouthful of consonants — six in a row —probably a record for Sonoma County. It’s also notable for its connection to Sonoma County’s history of immigration and settlement.

As you might guess, the word comes from a settler, Peter Formschlag, who arrived in the 1860s, during the peak of German immigration to the U.S. Not long after he got here, Peter acquired 80 acres between what is now Formschlag Road and Railroad Avenue to the north. Lichau Creek, named for another German settler living upstream, ran through the middle of Peter’s land.

Other German immigrants were also settling nearby around that time, including Claus Maass and Antone Ronsheimer. Another Formschlag, John, arrived in California in the 1850s and was living with the Ronsheimer family in 1870. John was Peter’s older brother and Antone’s half brother. John and Peter both became naturalized citizens on the same day in 1869.

All four men shared a similar story — German born, they immigrated to the U.S., became citizens, got married, and raised families in Sonoma County. By 1877, all four owned 80-acre farms with livestock, grain fields and orchards. Ronsheimer’s property included the train station at what is now the center of Penngrove. When Peter died of typhoid fever in 1883, he left behind his wife Elizabeth, also a German immigrant, and four children under the age of 10.

Peter and John’s kids were close to the same age and several shared first names in common, so the family history becomes a bit of a rabbit hole. So let’s jump to a different one: Could the original meaning of “formschlag” offer a clue to an even older piece of family history? In modern German, the word can be used to refer to a graphic designer — as one who shapes things into “form.” But since the profession didn’t really exist until the 20th century, it’s doubtful that John and Peter came from a long line of graphic designers.

As a verb, the meaning of “schlagen,” centers around the idea of beating or shaping something into form, like a blacksmith or a mason with a hammer. So perhaps Formschlag referred to a family profession that involved making things of iron, stone, or wood.

In other contexts, “schlagen” can be applied in many different ways. You can be laid low by a “Stromschlag,” an electrical shock, or “Hitzschlag,” heat stroke. These could affect your “Herzschlag,” your heartbeat. Your car takes a beating when you hit a “Schlagloch,” a pothole. And if you can joke about it afterwards, you are schlagfertig — quick-witted and able to beat out a fast response to a situation. Or you might ease the trauma with a dessert covered in “Schlagsahne” — whipped cream.

Elizabeth outlived Peter by 43 years. She remarried and widowed again but stayed in the house at the end of Formschlag Road until she died in 1926. Elizabeth was described as good hearted, hard-working, unusually strong, and rugged. It was said that she seemed “years younger than she actually was.” A woman who withstood the hard blows of her life even as she was shaped by them.