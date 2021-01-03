How the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped Sonoma County in 2020

It came in the beginning of 2020, like a slow-moving bullet from the other side of the world. Making periodic headlines, it spread across the globe for weeks, aboard cruise ships and airplanes until it reached California, Washington state and New York City.

In Sonoma County, the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, ceased being an abstract threat on March 2, when a passenger who had taken a vacation cruise to Mexico aboard the Grand Princess became the first Sonoma County resident to test positive for the virus.

That triggered a local public health emergency that would alter every corner of public and even private life in Sonoma County, from the way we work and go to school to the way we travel, worship and socialize with our friends and families.

The pandemic and efforts to slow its inexorable spread would cripple the local economy, causing unprecedented layoffs and business closures. No other county in the Bay Area had more difficulty impeding the spread of the virus, leaving Sonoma County mired in the most restrictive tier of the state’s reopening plan since its inception in September.

By the close of the year, more than 19,000 Sonoma County residents had tested positive for the virus, or 1 out of every 27 people in the county. The true count is likely several times greater, infectious disease experts say, the result of inconsistent testing and reporting. COVID-19 killed 190 people, most of them elderly residents living in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

The past 10 months of pandemic brought out the best in a community that is all too familiar with calamity after years of wildfire and flooding. Most residents tried their hardest to adhere to local public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the virus and protecting the county’s most vulnerable residents.

“We learned that together as a community, we can actually do things collectively for ourselves, our families and others in the community to move in a positive direction,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer. “But we also faced huge challenges to our economy, to our businesses.”

But the pandemic also revealed the worst, laying bare decades of socioeconomic inequalities that allowed the virus to ravage immigrant and Latino communities. In the county’s poorest neighborhoods, the virus took advantage of crowded households and invaded the ranks of essential workers who didn’t have the option to safely shelter in place or work from home.

With Latinos comprising 75% of COVID cases by mid-June, the county’s top health official, Barbie Robinson, declared the coronavirus scourge a “racial pandemic” that would eventually affect everyone in the county. “COVID is highlighting these disparities — they’ve existed — it’s just magnified by being a pandemic,” Robinson said.

Today Sonoma County residents find themselves in yet another lockdown, even as local health care and public health officials embark on a campaign to vaccinate those most vulnerable to COVID-19 illness — front-line medical workers, nursing home residents and their caretakers — and, eventually, everyone else. The coming year will hopefully be the year of the vaccine and a year of recovery from one of the worst global pandemics in modern history.

First reports

Chinese health officials first reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Dec. 31, 2019. By Jan. 11, Chinese state media reported the first known death from the disease caused by the virus, a respiratory illness that would come to be known as COVID-19.

About six weeks later, a Sonoma County hospital would receive its first patient with coronavirus: a passenger from the virus-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, who was transferred to a local hospital after being isolated at Travis Air Force Base in Solano County.

Two days later, on Feb. 26, state and federal health officials confirmed that a Solano County resident with no known link to foreign travel or another infected person had tested positive for the virus. The news was a game changer, and local health officials intensified their strategy to combat a virus that was likely already spreading in Northern California communities. “Things definitely shift at this point,” said Dr. Celeste Philip, the county’s health officer at the time.

The next week, a Sonoma County resident who had recently returned from a cruise to Mexico on the Grand Princess became the first local person to test positive for the virus. That person was one of 78 Sonoma County residents who took the cruise.

Community transmission

By early March, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency, multiple COVID-19 deaths were tied to a nursing home in Washington state and the World Health Organization had branded the virus a global pandemic. In Sonoma County, the first case of “community spread” was detected through the county Department of Health Services’ enhanced surveillance testing.