This November, the two oldest Americans to ever win their party’s nomination, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, will likely face off in the presidential election.

They would beat the age record they set in 2020.

That year, record numbers of young voters helped push Biden to victory. This year, however, polls show many young people are not engaged or are turned off by the lack of choices at the top of the ballot.

Time will tell how that will play out with down-ballot races, but with California’s Super Tuesday primary looming on March 5 and only eight months to go before the presidential election, The Press Democrat reached out to young Sonoma County voters to gauge their feelings about the candidates and politics in general.

Here’s what they told us:

The word “iffy” best sums up Helena Perez’s feelings about Tuesday’s primary.

The 21-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student’s unenthusiastic sentiments are shared by many Gen Z, mostly first-time voters in the North Bay when it comes to this election, and more broadly this political era.

“I will put my vote in and do my best to make the best decision,” she said, but when it comes to politicians, “I always get disappointed. I have no motivation to keep up with it.”

Indeed, young voters feel defeated and overwhelmed by a political system they don’t have faith in, according to polls and political experts. The young people, mostly ages 18-24, who interviewed with the Press Democrat bore that out.

Many young voters lacked knowledge about local political races and ballot initiatives, but promised they would do their homework over the weekend, if not on Election Day. Some were on the fence about whether they even wanted to vote at all.

Noelia Gonzalez, a 19-year-old in Santa Rosa, said she would vote “if I have the time to, and if I kind of look more into it,” but so far she hadn’t heard much about this election.

Overall voter turnout for this election is expected to be low. A Public Policy Institute of California poll found fewer than 4 in 10 Californians say they are “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting for president.

By Thursday, 51,181 people (17%) of registered Sonoma County voters had turned in their ballots early, according to Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Deva Proto. Of 26,650 registered voters in the 18-24 age range, only 3.17% had turned in their ballots.

David McCuan, a political science professor at Sonoma State University said this March 5 ballot has “a short quick runway” and statewide, there’s “not a lot of sexy races — not a lot of sizzle.”

While he expects overall voter turnout, and young voter turnout, will be low, McCuan hopes to see the emerging electorate develop voting as a habit and taking action on issues that matter to them, rather than simply opting out.

Cold feet on political process

Lyndsey Burcina, 23, is an Elsie Allen High School graduate who attended the JC and several other programs. She got involved in local political campaigns at the age of 16. Now, she still lives in Santa Rosa but is assisting in out-of-state congressional campaigns.

Around fourth grade when Barack Obama made his first run for president, she started really paying attention. A Scholastic Book Fair pretend-ballot sparked her passion and led her to run for class office.

“I really like a challenge,” Burcina said. “And now you see a lot of young people getting involved in politics on a local level or even on a greater scale. But back then, it felt unheard of.”

Lyndsey Burcina (Courtesy photo)

However, a shift in the past few years amid divided politics and the pandemic, has her and her peers feeling tapped out, Burcina said.

“The consensus among most young people, I think, is just that it's a broken — and sometimes feels like a rigged — system that's constantly working against the younger generations of people,” she said.

Katie Stebbins, a 19-year-old SRJC student from Santa Rosa who’s registered to vote for the first time as an independent, said she’s feeling a mixture of discouragement, unease and unawareness.

“Figuring it out as a first-timer while also nearly completely disagreeing with a lot of the candidates is something here to grapple with,” she said.

She also added that she feels the effect of living in a “California bubble.” She acknowledges being white, middle class and living in a liberal state where issues like reproductive rights or school censorship are not imminently under threat means she and many other Californians feel comfortable enough to be unconcerned.

Stebbins added that she doesn’t see politicians or ballot initiatives addressing local issues she does care about: the housing crisis and inflation, which impact young students like herself.