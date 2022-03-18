Editor’s note: This week marks the two-year anniversary of Sonoma County’s first known COVID-19 death. Since that day, nearly 500 more of our friends, neighbors and loved ones have died from the virus. Today, we explore how our lives have changed in the past two years. In our March 27 edition, we will examine how Sonoma County’s government and health care network responded to the crisis. We also will publish a 16-page section, which will provide an in-depth look at some of those we’ve lost as well and the heroes who worked to save us. Look for our comprehensive coverage all week on pressdemocrat.com.

Leigh Brandt was nine months pregnant in early March 2020. Those were simpler times, before folks started hoarding bathroom tissue, before “please, unmute yourself” entered our lexicon, before Anthony Fauci became a household name. The average American didn’t know an N95 mask from Interstate 95.

They had 99 problems, but COVID wasn’t one.

One day, Brandt was sitting in her Cloverdale home painting a cardboard horse for her upcoming baby shower. The next day, that shower was canceled.

“Everything just stopped,” she recalled.

Leigh Brandt catches her 22-month-old daughter, Genesis, as she leaps into a hug at home in Cloverdale on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Brandt was near the end of her pregnancy when the coronavirus pandemic began, with Genesis being born on April 24, 2020. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Like so much else in Sonoma County, maternal care was significantly disrupted by the shelter in place order that took effect on midnight March 18, 2020. The classes Brandt hoped to attend, for breathing and pain management, were canceled. Her sister, who was going to be her doula, couldn’t travel from Oregon. Her mother, a severe asthmatic, couldn’t be there during the birth.

In the end, after a 43-hour labor she described as “extremely difficult and painful,” Brandt gave birth to a baby girl and named her Genesis, signifying “new life, new beginnings.”

Looking back on all those months in “survival mode,” Brandt reflected recently, “I can finally take a deep breath and say, ‘We got through it.’

“I had no idea I had that kind of strength.”

Both mother and daughter embody the resilience many of us were forced to find in the face of the deadliest health crisis in American history. As of March 16, COVID-19 has taken 481 lives in Sonoma County. Nationwide, the toll is closing in on 1 million souls.

At the two-year anniversary of this global contagion, The Press Democrat spoke to economists, psychotherapists, Santa Rosa and Sonoma County officials and other experts to gauge the ways the pandemic has changed our lives. While the virus may be waning, those differences — in how and where we work, eat and travel, to name a few — aren’t going anywhere.

Like parklets, they’re here to stay.

To work, or telework?

What does it mean to go to work? COVID-19 single-handedly changed the answer to that question.

Before the coronavirus reached these shores, the proportion of Americans who worked primarily from home was just 4%, according to Stanford economics professor Nicholas Bloom. During the depths of the pandemic, that number spiked to 50%.

That figure is already going down. But how far will it drop?

In their 2021 research paper “Why Working From Home Will Stick,” Bloom, Jose Maria Barrero and Steven J. Davis predicted that 22% of all full workdays would be supplied from home, after the pandemic ends.

So far in 2022, some 56% of Sonoma County’s 4,400 government workers have logged teleworking hours. While that percentage will dip, as virus transmission ebbs and some employees transition back on-site, teleworking is now an established, accepted practice in county government — the area’s largest employer.

“It’s definitely here to stay, long term,” said human resources director Christina Cramer. “Telework options should allow us to be competitive in employee recruitment and retention with private sector.”

Fewer people returning to the office will mean less foot traffic in the restaurants, retail stores, nail salons and fitness clubs “that feed on that flow of commuters,” said Robert Eyler, a professor of economics at Sonoma State University. That downturn will mean more pain for commercial landlords who rent out office space in urban centers.

Ethan Brown, interim executive director of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, said many of the employers he talks to never envisioned their workplaces going remote. “It wasn’t even on their radar. But now they’re looking at it as a competitive edge” that could help them retain workers.