Much of my generation got into “Star Wars” by watching it with their parents. But when my dad showed “Star Wars” to younger Sara, I doubt he thought I would far surpass him as a fan.

I didn’t actually start watching the movies until about third grade. I’m now 24, and “Star Wars” has always seemed to have presence in my life.

My dad would turn the radio up in the car when John Williams’ iconic opening theme song played.

Lego “Star Wars” for PlayStation 2 was one of my favorite games as a kid.

And by age 11, once I had seen the first six movies of the saga — there are now 12 according to most counts — a love for the “Star Wars” universe had lodged deep within me.

Case in point — and brief promotional pause — I now co-host a podcast, “This is the Waycast,” all about “Star Wars.”

So I’m qualified to explain how May 4 became “Star Wars” Day.

But before that, a brief interlude.

Even in my early Gen Z age group, I remember being told “Star Wars” was for boys.

As far as I remember, I was the only girl in my grade school class who openly talked about her love for “Star Wars,” and the only classmates I could share that with were boys.

I even remember being told by a good friend’s mom that it wasn’t ladylike to be a “Star Wars” fan.

Still, that didn’t stop me from diving in headfirst into all the new TV shows, games and books released throughout my upbringing.

I’ve taken college graduation photos with a lightsaber — both bachelor’s and master’s ceremonies. I own multiple pairs of Lego “Star Wars” character earrings.

In 2020, my friend Giovanni Delgadillo and I started our podcast, where we recap “Star Wars” episodes when they are released on Disney+.

So, back to May 4.

The date has for decades been recognized as the unofficial “Star Wars” day, playing on the series’ salutation, “May the force be with you.”

There is no exact date when May 4 became a thing, but according to an article from StarWars.com, the phrase, “May the Fourth be with you,” came into the lexicon about a year after the first movie, “Star Wars: A New Hope” was released in 1977 and rocketed into modern pop culture.

Initially, a handful of American newspaper writers adopted the phrase to mark Fourth of July celebrations, according to StarWars.com.

The phrase also was used in an ad for The London Evening News in 1979, the same day Margaret Thatcher came to office as Britain’s first female prime minister.

Fast forward many years, and I can remember listening to the radio on May 4, when hosts would mark the day for “Star Wars” and use its salutation for their listeners.

The advent of social media has only widened the scope of people who are exposed to or mark the occasion, which also often has been used to introduce new “Star Wars” content.

For die-hard fans like me, it’s a day to celebrate — an excuse to whip out the lightsaber tie, Darth Vader socks or Boba Fett earrings and show our love of the brand.

There are many ways Sonoma County “Star Wars” fans can celebrate the unofficial holiday aside from bringing their favorite shows and movies.

This Texas transplant by way of Arizona was thrilled to learn that Skywalker Ranch, the famed private retreat of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, is just down the road off Highway 101 in Marin County.

But did you know Petaluma is home to the largest collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia, from action figures and sculptures to books and artwork?

Rancho Obi-Wan, just west of town, is a nonprofit museum certified as just that place by the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2014. Tickets to see the collection are available on the museum’s website, with the next open tour on Saturday at 10 a.m.

There are numerous local comic book stores including The Batcave Comics and Toys in downtown Santa Rosa or Gryphon’s Nest in Sebastopol that have Star Wars comics, action figures, books and games. General Grievous would agree: Any purchase makes for fine additions to your collection.

And, if you’re feeling really ambitious and nostalgic, drive a few hours north to Endor — I mean Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park in Humboldt County or Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in Del Norte County — to see where parts of “Return of the Jedi” were filmed.

And of course, there’s nothing wrong with kicking back on the couch and throwing on your favorite Star Wars movie or TV show.

May the Force be with you all.

Sara Edwards covers business and consumers. Reach her at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.