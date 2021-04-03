How to conserve water this summer in Sonoma County

A second year of scarce rain in Sonoma County will mean an extremely dry summer.

Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino are both at their lowest levels ever for this time of year. Rainfall for the last two years combined didn’t even add up to a single average year.

Officials are now suggesting that mandated conservation measures could be coming soon.

To learn more about how you can help save water, according to the EPA and California Department of Water Resources, click through the gallery above.