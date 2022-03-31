How to watch the Sonoma County supervisors debate Thursday night

Candidates for Sonoma County’s 2nd and 4th District supervisor seats will gather online Thursday night for a debate that will focus on equity.

Fourth District incumbent James Gore, his lone opponent Richard “Andy” Springer, 2nd District incumbent David Rabbitt and his two opponents Blake Hooper and Kevin Hayenga are set to participate.

The forum host, Los Cien, is a prominent Latino leadership organization in Sonoma County.

The debate will run from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. It was changed to an online format after anti-vaccine protesters criticized organizers’ request that attendees wear a mask and provide proof of vaccination.

Those interested in attending the online event can register in advance at conta.cc/3iMSkQr.

The five candidates will face questions on countywide issues including housing, social justice and racial justice — areas of interest for Los Cien.

Los Cien will record the debate and post it online for anyone unable to attend the debate live

Sonoma County’s 4th District spans much of northeastern Sonoma County including, Healdsburg, Windsor, the Alexander Valley, Dry Creek Valley, and parts of northern Santa Rosa.

The 2nd District includes Bloomfield, Two Rock, Petaluma, part of Rohnert Park and extends as far south as Sears Point.