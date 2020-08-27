Huffman faces easy path to reelection

Of all the scandals that have embroiled countless Trump administration agencies, Rep. Jared Huffman never imagined that the U.S. Postal Service would be used as a political football. But those are the times in which we live.

“The President and Postmaster General are making sweeping operational changes to degrade postal service, delay the mail, hurt local businesses, and call our election into question,” Huffman, D-San Rafael said. “This brazen political attack on the Postal Service is an attack on our democracy and our economy. Congress must act now to save the USPS.”

Huffman and other Democrats slammed the changes to the Postal Service, which they said were aimed at hurting mail-in voting and helping Trump’s reelection chances.

“It’s just shocking,” Huffman, 56, said in an interview. “Trump is starting to feel the national backlash.”

Despite uncertainties around the fall election, Huffman is “cautiously optimistic” that former Vice President Joe Biden will win the White House and that Democrats will take back the Senate and keep the House of Representatives.

What is less uncertain is the four-term Congressman’s reelection chances. Huffman is running again in the sprawling 2nd Congressional District that includes Petaluma against Republican Dale Mensing, a grocery store clerk from Redway who has done little campaigning. Huffman has faced Mensing in each of the last three elections and has received at least 75% of the vote each time in the liberal district that stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border.

Still, Huffman does not take his reelection for granted and is quick to point out his accomplishments in an often recalcitrant Washington.

For Petaluma, the top of that list includes dredging of the Petaluma River. Huffman, who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, for years lobbied the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund the river dredging project. Those efforts paid off this year, and the work is set to begin next month.

“The fact that we’re about to see a barge on that river after all these years is progress,” he said. “We worked very hard to make this outcome happen.”

Mensing, for his part, did not return a list of emailed questions and his campaign Facebook page has not been updated in more than a year. A strong supporter of President Trump, his website lists key issues including education reform and support for gun ownership. It also contains a gallery of photos of classic cars.

Huffman also chairs the Water, Oceans and Wildlife Subcommittee in the House, a platform from which he has championed climate reform efforts. He has fought against offshore drilling, expansion of the Pebble Mine in Alaska and opening the Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil and gas exploration.

“On the climate crisis, there are so many things poised to happen,” Huffman said. “Under a new administration with a new Senate, we can enact climate action into law.”

On issues of racial equality, like the conversation sparked this summer by the George Floyd killing, Huffman said he has been working on it since he was first elected to Congress. For example, he authored a bill to ban the Confederate Flag from national cemeteries.

“It seemed like an obscure quixotic quest in 2014-15,” he said. “Now it’s at the fore.”

If given another two years in the November election, Huffman said he would immediately continue working on relief and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He slammed Trump’s handling of the outbreak and touted victories like passage of the CARES Act that provided aid to millions of businesses and individuals.

“I’m proud of the scale of relief we’ve been able to bring in short notice,” he said.

Huffman, a former environmental lawyer and State Assemblyman, is hopeful this November for a continuation of the 2018 blue wave that brought Democrats to power in the House for the first time in his career in Congress.

“I’m eight years into this job,” he said. “Some things, I’ve worked against long odds to make happen.”

