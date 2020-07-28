Huffman joins colleagues faulting GOP for stalling on extension of federal jobless benefits

Rep. Jared Huffman joined three other House Democrats on Monday criticizing Senate Republicans for failing to act on their party’s proposal to extend $600-a-week emergency unemployment benefits that expired Saturday in California.

“The clock is ticking,” Huffman of San Rafael said in a virtual press conference attended by about 30 people, calling the extra jobless payment — part of the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic — “vital to my district.”

“We’re going to have continued unemployment,” he said, calling the Senate Republican and Trump administration failure to act “unconscionable.”

Negotiations between the House Democrats, the administration and Senate Republicans were expected to start Monday, with the jobless payments considered a key sticking point.

Republicans have faulted the $600 payments as too generous, contending they essentially pay people to stay home.

Portraying the payment as a “windfall” for workers is not reality, Huffman said.

“In my district the extra $600 is the difference between people paying their rent and ... eviction,” he said.

Nearly 3.7 million Californians will lose about 66% of their unemployment income without an extension, according to a press release from the Democrats.

Without an extension, the typical unemployment check will drop below $400 a week and drain about $15 billion a week from the economy, according to a Century Foundation estimate.

In California, the average weekly benefit, minus $600, would be $315 a week, a House Committee on Ways and Means report said. The average weekly benefit, without the federal money, ranges from $101 in Oklahoma to $531 in Massachusetts, it said.

Extension of the emergency benefit through January was included in the $3 trillion Heroes Act approved by House Democrats on May 15 but has gone untouched in the GOP-controlled Senate.

“The Senate just sat and did nothing, the White House did nothing — now we have an emergency,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose said during the press conference.

Lofgren said her office has heard from waiters, contractors, retail workers, hairdressers “and many more” calling for the extended benefits.

Rep. Ami Bera of Rancho Cordova called approval of the entire Heroes Act a fitting tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a legendary civil rights leader.

“We should set aside partisan differences,” Bera said. “If we don’t do this immediately,” the nation could slide “from deep recession into potential depression.”

Rep. Ted Lieu of Torrance said the Senate inaction was “completely unacceptable.”

The Democrats dismissed the Republican notion of a short-term measure that would include some provisions of the Heroes Act, which includes about $1 trillion in aid to state and local governments and another round of $1,200 payments to individuals.

“Let’s not mess around here,” Bera said, asserting the government should “give some certainty to the American people.”

Huffman said any shortcut deal “completely misses the reality of this moment.”

The Democrats also rejected White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ proposal that unemployment benefits should replace up to 70% of workers’ wages.

“Why make it more complicated?” Bera said, noting the round number of $600 was intended to make the payments “as easy as possible.“

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) is already “completely overwhelmed” by the influx of jobless claims, Huffman said, and requiring the calculations Meadows suggested would only make it worse.

The emergency jobless benefits are widely reported to end Friday, but an EDD spokesman said the benefits for Californians expired last Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.