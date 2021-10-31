Huffman-Merkley bill would prioritize US international investment in clean energy

North Coast Rep. Jared Huffman has co-introduced legislation that would require the U.S. to support the cause of transitioning the global economy to clean energy in investments abroad.

Huffman, D-San Rafael, and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, proposed the bill Thursday ahead of a major international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, running from Sunday through Nov. 12, according to a news release from Huffman’s office.

The legislation would also prohibit U.S. assistance to countries in support of fossil fuel investments.

“As the United States looks to reassert global climate leadership at the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, our government must work to assist other countries in their transition away from dirty fossil fuels and toward a clean and sustainable future,” Huffman said in the release. “This means putting an end to American taxpayer-funded dirty infrastructure projects abroad, and instead channeling assistance toward sustainable development.”

The Sustainable International Financial Institutions Act of 2021 would prioritize the shift to clean and renewable energy sources on the international stage by ensuring that the United States uses its voice and vote in international financial institutions to divest from fossil fuel investments.

