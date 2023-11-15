After four months, the Humvee stolen from the Santa Rosa armory is back at home base.

Authorities recovered the vehicle Tuesday morning in Penngrove after a shooting and multi-city pursuit that began in west county. The Humvee was stolen from the California National Guard Armory on July 3 and hadn’t been seen since.

The vehicle’s trail had gone cold until about 7 a.m. Tuesday when it was reported to law enforcement that the driver of a camouflaged vehicle had fired a gun at an unoccupied Pacific Gas & Electric Co. truck parked along Highway 116 near Duncans Mills.

Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E, told The Press Democrat via email that one of the utility’s vehicles had been damaged in a shooting earlier in the day.

She didn’t provide further details except to say PG&E security was assisting law enforcement.

California Highway Patrol officers then spotted the Humvee traveling east on Bodega Highway outside Sebastopol and tried to pull the vehicle over just north of Hutchins Avenue.

The Humvee didn’t stop and instead continued southeast on the highway and turned south onto Stony Point Road, where it ran into spike strips set up by Petaluma police.

The vehicle, with punctured tires, then turned north on Old Redwood Highway and eventually stopped near Hatchery Road in Penngrove.

The driver, Anthony Stabile, 34, was arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including vehicle theft, having a stolen vehicle, felony evading police, firing a gun at an unoccupied vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

He also had two outstanding misdemeanor warrants, authorities said.

Stabile is being held in Sonoma County jail in lieu of $1,021,000 bail.

The Humvee was returned to the armory at 1500 Armory Drive in Santa Rosa.

The vehicle had been missing from the facility since July 3 when a person climbed the armory’s barbed wire fence, started the vehicle and drove it through the property’s gate.

Before it was stolen, officials had scheduled to turn in the older-model Humvee to be disposed of by the U.S. military. It had been stripped of many of its resources, officials said following the theft.

It was seen twice the next day, according to reports. And on July 8, a sheriff’s deputy pulled over a car that was towing a Humvee on a trailer in Cotati thinking it was the stolen vehicle.

CHP investigators are still determining whether Stabile was involved in the initial theft, CHP-Santa Rosa Officer David deRutte said Tuesday.

