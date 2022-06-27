Hundreds march for reproductive rights in Petaluma

Chants, cheers and impassioned calls for action. That’s what was heard as hundreds of people marched in support of reproductive rights in west Petaluma Sunday morning, after the Supreme Court this week overturned the decades-long law that legalized abortion.

The rally began at 10 a.m. in Penry Park before protesters marched toward the Petaluma City Hall, where local leaders and rally organizers extended the push to protect the rights to an abortion for those who are able to get pregnant.

“This is something that we fought and thought was settled,” said Mayor Teresa Barrett, who was one of multiple speakers at Sunday’s rally. “I can’t tell you how upset and angry it makes me that there are people out there who will never stop working to unwind any progress that happens (for) those of us who they can control.”

The march came after the Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that had granted a constitutional right to abortion. Following the ruling, many states immediately moved to ban or heavily restrict abortion, while other states including California are taking steps to strengthen and provide wider access to such reproductive health services.

Jessica Helms came from Santa Rosa to attend the rally. With her, she carried a sign that read, “Don’t like abortions? Ignore them like you ignore school shootings,” as she expressed anger toward the Supreme Court, which also this week overturned a century-old New York gun law requiring gun owners to obtain licenses to carry concealed handguns in public for self-defense.

“It’s really taxing,” Helms said as she described her fears for the future of her three young children, especially for her daughter. “They’ve been to more protests than I ever had as a child.”

Among those speaking at the rally was State Assembly candidate Sara Aminzadeh, who called the Supreme Court’s move this week “unacceptable.”

“We are fighting for our lives, our dignity and the soul of our future,” Aminzadeh said.

A common theme from speakers was the repeated call for people to vote in the November election.

“We can change everything. We have to take our power back,” said renowned local artist Denise Ward.

Council member D’Lynda Fischer said she hoped to see more women become involved in the political landscape, and for more Petaluma women to run for a City Council seat alongside her in the November election, publicly announcing her bid for mayor.

“We need strong women voices,” Fischer said. “There is work to do and I’m tired, but I’m going to run for mayor.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.