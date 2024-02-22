Highway 101 reopens after semi overturns, blocks lanes between Petaluma, Cotati
A semitruck overturned early Thursday on Highway 101 and blocked both lanes of Highway 101 beginning at the Petaluma Boulevard North onramp.
Both lanes reopened by 7:17 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, between Petaluma and Cotati.
California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 3:20 a.m. amid dense fog and low visibility.
No injuries were initially reported.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: