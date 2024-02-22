Highway 101 reopens after semi overturns, blocks lanes between Petaluma, Cotati

Both lanes reopened by 7:17 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol, between Petaluma and Cotati.|
PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
February 22, 2024, 7:40AM
A semitruck overturned early Thursday on Highway 101 and blocked both lanes of Highway 101 beginning at the Petaluma Boulevard North onramp.

Both lanes reopened by 7:17 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, between Petaluma and Cotati.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 3:20 a.m. amid dense fog and low visibility.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

