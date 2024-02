A semitruck overturned early Thursday on Highway 101 and blocked both lanes of Highway 101 beginning at the Petaluma Boulevard North onramp.

Both lanes reopened by 7:17 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, between Petaluma and Cotati.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at 3:20 a.m. amid dense fog and low visibility.

No injuries were initially reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.