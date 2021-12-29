I-80, Hwy. 50 reopen after multi-day closures in snowy Sierra Nevada
Two major California routes through the Sierra Nevada reopened Wednesday after an onslaught of snow triggered multi-day closures.
Caltrans announced Wednesday morning that drivers could resume using Interstate 80, but chains were required.
A 75-mile stretch of the interstate between Colfax and the Nevada state line had been closed since Sunday.
Highway 50 has also reopened in California with chain requirements, Caltrans said. The highway remained closed at the Nevada state line.
A closure on the highway had started Sunday between Placerville and Myers. Caltrans reopened the stretch on Tuesday, but it became blocked from Kyburz to Myers because of a jacknifed big rig, the agency said.
Caltrans urged drivers on Wednesday to use I-80 and Highway 50 only for essential travel, noting that more snow was expected.
