Inside Art’s Barber Shop on Liberty Street, longtime owner Don Gossage works five days a week, with the help of some friends, just as he has for many years.

But these days Gossage does it despite two back-to-back cancer diagnoses over the last year. And he perhaps relies a little more than he used to on the help of those friends.

“I like working,” he said from inside the classic little shop, filled with decades of character in the form of sports memorabilia and old town memories. Among the memorabilia on display is his Petaluma High School class photo from 1960, baseball gloves he’s found at garage sales over the years, and an old Coca Cola fridge.

Gossage, 82, has owned this place for 54 years, and says he expects he’ll die before he retires. He first joined the shop after he graduated from the now-shuttered San Francisco Barber College in 1968. In November 1970, he took over the business (but not the building or land, he clarified) that sits among houses like a hidden gem right across from St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church.

Doctors first diagnosed him with prostate cancer last summer, and he underwent radiation for the whole month of July. He seemed to recover quickly.

“Middle of August I come back to work. I felt OK then,” he said.

But not for long.

“I lost 30 pounds. That’s when I knew something was wrong,” Gossage said. “I couldn’t eat. They put a camera down me and the doctor says, ‘Yeah, the lymphoma’s going in there,’ and they put me on the chemo.”

He started chemotherapy in mid-December – and that’s when he really fell back on the help of friends.

The chemo “knocked me out,” keeping the barber in bed for about a week. Asked if he’d ever taken that much time off before, he chuckled as he said “no.”

“Fatigue hit me like you can't believe,” he said, forcing him to limit his work hours most days. “I have to go home and go to bed. I’m so tired. That’s the bad part about it.”

But two longtime barber friends, Kati André and Renee Villa, stepped in to let him rest while they kept the shop open and his customers looking good.

“He’s been an old friend and neighbor,” André said. She works Wednesdays through Fridays, while Villa works Tuesdays and Saturdays.

André sees it as returning the favor. After she lost her own barber shop during the pandemic, “Don came and left a note on my car to come over and work Mondays to keep my customers. And so I came over and I did my customers on Mondays and he charged me a whopping rent of $20” a day, she said.

Villa first met Gossage in the 1970s when she came in looking for a job. He did not have an extra chair, but offered her a chance to substitute for him when he went on vacation. Years later she’s “happy to help” her longtime friend to keep the business going and customers happy.

“Barbers never retire,” she said. She and Andre plan to fill in “as long as we’re needed,” she added.

For customer Kevin McCue, Art’s Barber Shop embodies “tradition and the old style of life,” he said while waiting for a cut from Villa. He’s been coming here for the last 20 years and brought his now 14-year old son in for his first cut there when he was small.

McCue owns a racing car business, and the first memories he brought up were centered on a shared interest in racing. Gossage has two rows of sprint cars on display along one wall of the shop.

“We love talking about racing and also trains. You know, he's a big train guy and so am I.”

“It’s nice to have just a real barber shop,” he added, noting that no fancy technology, or even an appointment, is needed for him to get a good haircut there.

McCue said he hopes the best for Gossage as he fights cancer, noting that he’s watched the barber “keep living life” to accommodate customers and maintain the shop.

First-time customer John Ibarra moved to the area recently, and said he was “drawn” to the shop’s atmosphere. Like McCue, sitting nearby waiting for a cut, Ibarra said he hopes Gossage can continue offering this low-frills, pleasant haircut experience as long as possible.

Another customer, Mark Barber, “got to know him pretty well” in the 40-plus years he’s gotten his hair cut by Gossage.

“It makes you think about the fact we’re all getting old and it can happen to all of us at any time,” he said. He plans to keep coming “as long as each of us are still kicking.”

With regards to his diagnosis, Gossage keeps a level head. He’s now halfway through his treatment, having finished two rounds of chemotherapy out of four, he said.

“It is what it is. I feel better now than I did. It must be working.”

One day last week, Gossage chose to stay at the shop a bit later, leaving at 11 a.m. instead of 10.

“I don’t want to sit home all day. I B.S. with people and make a couple bucks,” he said with a chuckle.

