‘I nearly suffocated’: Petaluma native recounts troubling experiences accessing mental health care

Petaluma native Mary Beth Leland has found that living with symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder is much more than just being sad or stressed.

It’s something that can last for decades and can change life in ways that were once unimaginable, she said. What has made the situation worse, however, is not having immediate or reliable access to a support system.

Leland is a longtime community volunteer and a teacher at Casa Grande High School. She’s a well-known local. She’s an activist, a wife, a mom, a sister and a neighbor. At 48, she’s even a grandmother.

She has few qualms about sharing her struggles with mental health. What’s more, she hopes it could help people who might be in her situation.

Leland has twice taken action against her local health care provider, Kaiser Permanente, a system which she has relied on for adequate access to mental health services, but which she says has ultimately left her behind.

“The woods were too dark, and I was too alone,” Leland said. “Kaiser had walked me towards danger and left me on its doorstep.”

Leland first sought treatment for her PTSD in fall 2017 from Kaiser. At that time Kaiser told her she qualified to receive cognitive processing therapy, a treatment proven to help patients learn how to change unhelpful beliefs related to past trauma. Kaiser notified her that she would begin the therapy once she committed to coming in weekly for the 12-week program.

“I was excited because with Kaiser, finding out you’re going to weekly — any type of mental health treatment with them is rare,” Leland said.

But the process was far from what she had imagined.

Kaiser said its approach and commitment to mental health care is based on “meeting the vast array of members’ and patients’ individual needs and goes well beyond individual therapy.”

“At any time in their treatment, members may receive a breadth of mental health care and services that spans inpatient care, individual and group therapy, teletherapy, access to digital self-care tools, and collaboration of our expert clinical staff across care disciplines,” Kaiser spokesperson Adriann McCall said in a statement to the Argus-Courier.

Kaiser said, however, it doesn’t want any of its members to have experiences with its services like Leland had.

Problems begin

After being rescheduled multiple times from her assigned therapist, Leland was told she would have to complete a six-session intake process to map out the details of her trauma to the therapist before starting the actual program. But, she was told, the intake sessions would only occur once per month. She wouldn’t begin actual treatment until six months later, even though her symptoms were quickly escalating.

“I struggled to open up wounds, knowing I wouldn’t be able to address them again for a few weeks,” Leland said. “Even when we did have more than one appointment in a month, I never knew how many times I’d see (my therapist) the following month.

“I held back — how could I begin to talk about trauma without any reliable schedule, knowing I might not see the person I was talking to about it for potentially four weeks?”

Then, in January 2018, the cognitive processing therapy program was put off, Leland said, because the therapist said they were too busy to meet on a regular basis. Three intake sessions in a row were scheduled that month as Leland continued to await the start of the formal program.

But two sessions in, the therapist again told Leland she would be too busy to meet more than once a month until the intake process was completed in August, Leland said.

“I argued that that model is unreasonable, irresponsible and negligent, especially given that everyone knows that when you start giving an inventory of trauma, symptoms are likely to escalate, and she was leaving me with no care in between the monthly appointments,” Leland said. “She lured me into opening up wounds, and then abandoned me just as soon as I started talking about them.”

That last interaction with her therapist pushed Leland into a PTSD relapse. She began experiencing traumatizing nightmares, she said, which led her to take a new medication that left her constantly feeling nauseated.

“I met with (the therapist) again, desperate to sort it out and come up with a plan,” she said. “Instead, she buckled down on her previous assertions. The relationship — and my faith in healing — was over.”

Leland said she walked out of the office barely able to breathe and waited for the scheduled phone call with her doctor that evening, “desperate to ask him how to navigate this path.”