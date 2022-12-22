Subscribe

Identity released of pedestrian killed in Petaluma

The 23-year-old Petaluma resident was not in the crosswalk, according to police.|
KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 21, 2022, 4:18PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, identified the pedestrian killed over the weekend by a pickup truck in Petaluma as Nicolas Duran, 23.

Duran was struck about 5:50 a.m. Saturday along South McDowell Boulevard, just north of Baywood Drive, according to Petaluma police.

He was not in a crosswalk, said Petaluma police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

The driver remained at the scene, called 911 to report the crash and was cooperative throughout the investigation, Spiller said. Duran died at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities ask that anyone who witnessed or has video footage of the crash contact Petaluma Traffic Officer Garrett Sholin at 707-776-3721.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at 707-521-5209 or kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette