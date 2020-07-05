Illegal fireworks create sparks in Sonoma County, small fires

A relentless boom and crackle of July 4 fireworks after sundown Saturday belied bans against pyrotechnic displays across most of Sonoma County this year, restrictions aimed at preventing fires during the coronavirus pandemic.

Official community fireworks celebrations also were canceled countywide because they historically draw large crowds and that would present a social distance challenge this year and cause high risk overall for spread of the highly contagious infectious disease.

In Santa Rosa, firefighters put out flames sparked by fireworks burning a 75-foot-long path in the dry grass off Summerfield Road near Golf View Court about 10:30 p.m., Santa Rosa Fire Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Whoever had set off the firecracker was gone when an engine crew arrived and doused the flames, he said.

“For the amount of fireworks last night, we were lucky,” said Dahl, noting the dry conditions primed for grass fires. “People were firing skyrockets and mortars, almost semiprofessional displays. ... It was pretty intense.”

Santa Rosa emergency dispatchers received more than 340 calls reporting late-night Independence Day blasts, compared to 115 similar calls last year, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Jeneane Kucker said.

“It was a very busy night with hundreds of people on streets, lighting off illegal fireworks, not social distancing and some not wearing masks,” Kucker said in an email Sunday.

In west county, there were more illegal firecrackers and a near drowning, but no major fires reported.

In Monte Rio on the lower Russian River, the beach was packed even though the community did not hold its annual barbecue and holiday celebration.

Monte Rio Fire Chief Steve Baxman said there were “illegal fireworks everywhere, huge stuff,” but no significant fires.

Baxman said there had been several close calls on drownings over the last several days at river beaches, including a near disaster about 8 p.m. Saturday in Monte Rio.

A 37-year-old woman from San Francisco almost drowned, but was rescued from the water by her 13-year-old son.

“She was pretty inebriated and her 13-year-old son saved her,” Baxman said. “We took her to the hospital because she had water in her lungs.”

Russian River area beaches consistently have been drawing big crowds, even on weekdays, the fire chief said.

“There were hundreds of people on the beach and nobody had masks on,” he said of the holiday revelry, despite the intensifying county coronavirus outbreak.

