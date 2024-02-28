The fate of Macy’s two Santa Rosa locations remains unclear as the national retailer announced Tuesday the closure of 150 stores over the next three years.

Officials at Santa Rosa City Hall and downtown business leaders said they were unaware of any potential impacts.

The department store has anchored Santa Rosa Plaza and Coddingtown Shopping Center since the early 1980s.

Messages left with management at both properties weren’t immediately returned Tuesday.

Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers said she hadn’t heard whether either store faced closure and Jill Scott, the city’s acting deputy director of economic development, said the city had not received any notices.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Rogers said, adding that the Coddingtown location had recently hired a new manager.

Cadance Allinson, executive director of the Downtown Action Organization, which oversees the city’s downtown community benefit district, said she also was not aware of planned closures or layoffs but said she had reached out to mall officials for more information.

The nationwide closures are part of a broader strategy to reshape the chain’s retail footprint while it also expands its upscale Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury beauty stores.

The company said it planned to close “underproductive locations” and would begin notifying workers Tuesday at stores it planned to close. About 50 stores are expected to close this fiscal year and the remaining stores will close by end of 2026, according to the New York Times.

It did not immediately release a list of locations impacted by the restructuring.

But officials in San Francisco said among the closures is the flagship Union Square. The 400,000-square-foot shop located on Geary Street will remain open until Macy’s can find a buyer for the property, according to the San Francisco Business Times.

Also still unknown Tuesday was the fate of the Macy’s at Northgate Mall in San Rafael and the department store’s other two North Bay locations, in Corte Madera and Fairfield.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.