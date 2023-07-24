The largest shelter in the North Bay and a key site in the local homeless housing network is getting some needed upgrades.

Improvements at Samuel L. Jones Hall in southwest Santa Rosa include the construction of new bathrooms and the addition of room partitions to provide more privacy for shelter residents.

The shelter, which opened in 2005 and is operated by Catholic Charities, has 213 beds and last year served about 660 people.

The upgrades were part of a larger project approved in 2020 to build an 8,000-square-foot shelter annex in the parking lot of the city-owned site to restore bed capacity lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But much of the work was deferred as the city sought to quickly open up the space amid the health emergency.

The city is not considering increasing the number of beds at the site, but city officials and homeless services providers say the improvements will better serve the vulnerable population at Sam Jones and help keep clients engaged with services longer.

That could help boost the number of people transitioning to interim or permanent housing, they said.

“At the highest level, this is a huge investment by the city in serving this group of individuals in an even more helpful fashion,” Catholic Charities CEO Jennielynn Holmes said.

Holmes said the construction of the annex allowed Catholic Charities to maintain services at the height of the pandemic and the upgrades “will help enhance the service for the individuals living there.”

The Santa Rosa City Council earlier this month approved putting out a call to contractors who will design and build the improvements, a method the city hopes will help expedite construction.

The city is undergoing environmental reviews and expects to start construction in spring 2025 and complete the work by the end of 2026, city spokesperson Kristi Buffo said.

Construction is expected to cost $3 million, Buffo said, which is partly being funded through $2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city previously authorized $2.6 million to build the annex and carry out other site work.

The year-round facility initially opened with 80 beds. Capacity has increased over the years with the consolidation of the Brookwood Shelter in 2009, an expansion in 2014 and more recently an effort to make the additional 50 beds provided during the winter permanent.

The city in late 2020 opened extra shelter space in a prefabricated building built on the south parking lot of the Finley Avenue property that allowed operators to add 60 beds, Buffo said.

The additional beds brought the total number of beds at the site back up to 213 after operators had to scale back services to adhere to public health guidelines.

Work at the time also included installing electrical lines, heating and air conditioning, fire sprinklers and security cameras.

As part of the second phase of the project, construction crews will build a permanent restroom facility with showers adjacent to the annex that will replace the portable toilets residents currently use, Buffo said.

Inside, workers will add interior partitions to create a separate office space, a smaller dorm area and an isolation unit.

Contractors will also be adding permanent utilities to the annex and conducting environmental remediation on the property.

If the budget allows, the city plans additional improvements, including the addition of a generator at the main building, storage for the annex, laying the foundation for a future expansion of the restrooms to serve both the main facility and the annex and landscape improvements, Buffo said.

Holmes didn’t expect major impacts to services during construction. The contractor will be required to accommodate operations at the facility while work is ongoing and must notify Catholic Charities of any potential disruptions.

Holmes said while there aren’t plans to increase shelter beds, the quality of the service has improved with the extra space.

The annex served as an isolation ward during a COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter in summer 2021 and it has allowed operators to provide better accommodations to the most vulnerable residents.

She said the bunk beds inside the main facility can be hard for older residents or residents with mobility issues to climb into, but shelter staff have been able to accommodate their needs at the annex where there are regular beds.

The city worked closely with Catholic Charities staff and program participants to address needs at the facility and the improvements will make the space more comfortable for residents, she said.

The partitions will provide more privacy for clients, something they advocated for, and create a separate space where case managers can meet with residents confidentially, she said.

“It’s good to see this investment in this critical piece of the safety net,” Holmes said. “The clients have really enjoyed the space and are looking forward to the additions.”

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.