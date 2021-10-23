In a bid to stop overdose deaths, California could allow drug use at supervised sites
Diamond Mendoza rolled up the sleeve of her shirt — a yellow tee decorated with an exuberant rendering of the Mona Lisa — to show the scars of abscesses that had been lanced and healed.
She wants to get off heroin, which she first turned to decades ago after a heartbreak. She wants to get a certificate to prove herself to employers, maybe become a phlebotomist or a nurse. She relishes the idea of handing over that paper and saying, "Hey — I may be a drug user, but I got a certificate."
But above all, Mendoza said, "I hope to live longer."
Deaths from drug overdoses have surged during the pandemic, claiming more than 90,000 lives last year across the country, according to federal data. As the numbers have soared, many experts, advocates and lawmakers have promoted an idea still fresh to the United States: giving people a safe place to inject drugs under supervision.
In California, it would be the most dramatic step to date for government and health officials in pursuing the philosophy of harm reduction, which seeks pragmatic ways to reduce the harmful effects of drug use. The idea was shot down three years ago by Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed a bill to try out such sites in San Francisco and said that "enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work."
Now state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and other lawmakers are pushing to allow San Francisco, Oakland and the city and county of Los Angeles to approve entities to run such programs. The latest California bill, SB 57, envisions them as "a hygienic space supervised by trained staff" where people can use "preobtained drugs," get sterile supplies and connect to treatment for substance use disorder.
When Melvin Latham heard about the idea being aired in Sacramento, it sounded like an impossible dream. A safe, supervised place to do drugs? A staffer there to save someone who overdosed?
"That's something out of a movie or something!" Latham said, leaning back in disbelief.
Scores of "supervised consumption" or "safe consumption" sites exist legally around the globe, including in the Netherlands, Germany and Canada. Such programs have been credited with preventing deaths, reducing the risk of HIV and other infectious diseases, and cutting back on public nuisances and hazards such as discarded needles.
In Switzerland, researchers found that the facilities helped reduce deadly overdoses and cut back on drug use in public places. In the U.S., researchers found that one unsanctioned site at an unrevealed location had overseen more than 10,000 injections over five years. There had been 33 opioid-related overdoses in that time — all of them reversed with medication by trained staff.
"There isn't an increase in crime in the neighborhood where the site is located. There has not been a single death from anyone having an overdose at the site," said Peter Davidson, an associate professor in the UC San Diego Department of Medicine who helped evaluate the program. "It generally seems to be good for public health and social order outcomes, in the same way that it does elsewhere in the world."
The California bill has drawn opposition from groups including the California Narcotic Officers' Assn., which argued that "rather than a robust effort to get addicts into treatment, SB 57 alarmingly concedes the inevitable and immutable nature of drug addiction and abuse." It pointed to a contestedreport from Alberta, Canada, that raised concerns about police calls, needle debris and overdose deaths near such sites.
Creating such sites "only promotes drug consumption," said Shaun S. Rundle, deputy director of the California Peace Officers' Assn., another group opposing the bill. "We prefer a push to resolve dependency rather than facilitate it."
Jeannette Zanipatin, California State Director for the Drug Policy Alliance, countered that "what we're currently doing is not working." She argued that besides preventing overdoses, such sites can build trust to support people when they do want to pursue treatment. Healthcare providers and advocacy groups such as the California Society of Addiction Medicine have backed the proposal, along with the local jurisdictions that would host the new sites.
Researchers with the Rand Corp. Drug Policy Research Center pored over published research on supervised consumption sites and found it was "almost unanimous in its support, but limited in nature." Center director Beau Kilmer said "there seems to be little basis for concern about adverse effects," but the bulk of the studies don't have a "credible control group" to gauge if results are caused by the facilities themselves.
"It's well past time that we start piloting supervised consumption sites in the United States and learning from them," Kilmer said, including assessing how they affect referrals to treatment.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: